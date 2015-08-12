This man ended his career over 600 bucks. :) :)Jets still a punch line, minus the laughs, after Geno Smith breaks jaw http://es.pn/1IEsTYE — fblankenshipwsb

But others harped on the amount due:

Bruh Geno Smith and the dude fought for $600 dollars. Your in the NFL fighting for $600 smfh — ovo_dev

600. Instead of the Wonderlic, they should test these guys' real world cost/benefit analysis & reasoning skills http://j.amaal.co/1gxLg7K — jamaalglenn

So Geno Smith owed $600 to this dude.... and now he's out an NFL career... over $600 — 2relle_two5

It is true that Enemkpali made $420,000 last year, his first in the league, and would have made $510,000 this year had the Jets not cut him for clocking Smith. But he was a sixth-round pick who, The New York Times notes, “got into six games as a rookie last year and made three tackles in limited minutes. He drew more attention from the news media for the difficulty some people had in pronouncing his name (it’s in-em-PAUL-ee) than for his performance on the field.” He was no superstar.

The average NFL career, for which Enemkpali seemed destined, is barely more than three years—after which many players, having spent little time in the classroom during college, struggle to find work for which they’re qualified and often end up broke. Sports Illustrated reported in 2009 that, “By the time they have been retired for two years, 78 percent of former NFL players have gone bankrupt or are under financial stress because of joblessness or divorce.”

Geno Smith, by contrast, is in the middle of a four-year, $5 million deal, of which $3 million is guaranteed. By no means does that make him immune to the challenges of life after the NFL, but he stands a much better chance than Enemkpali. The least Smith could have done was pay a month-old debt. As Deadspin points out, it’s easier than ever to pay people back today, what with PayPal and Venmo and the like. There’s also a little something called “cash,” and I’d bet that Smith had $600 of it in his wallet.

A society in which debts are not owed so much as suggested is a society of financial chaos in which none of us would like to live. “What goes around comes around”—which currently translates to “you damn well better grab the check next time”—would lose all meaning. Splitting dinner checks would become so tedious that no one would bother going out to dinner in groups anymore; hostesses would stop asking “how many?” because every restaurant would be just tables for one. Likewise, why buy a group of tickets in advance when you can’t trust you’ll be reimbursed? Our stadiums and theaters would fill not with friends, but strangers; StubHub would make single tickets the default, and only, option. We would live our lives entirely alone, rather than mostly alone—at least until we all died in a nuclear war between the U.S. and China, sparked by our nation’s refusal to make good on $1.22 trillion in debt.