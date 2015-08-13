If you aren’t familiar with Berlin, now’s the time to get acquainted. Born in 1936, she was the author of six collections of short fiction and from the mid-'90s on, a beloved teacher of creative writing at the University of Colorado. She was also, over the course of her life: a cleaning woman, a physician’s assistant, a high-school teacher, and a hospital ward clerk. Married and divorced three times, she raised four sons while battling the alcohol dependency that plagued three generations of her family. She moved frequently, first as a child and then as an adult; her itinerant life took her from Alaska to Santiago to Albuquerque to the East Bay. She died in 2004, just a few years after her fiction began to gain wider recognition.

With a foreword by Lydia Davis, A Manual for Cleaning Women brings together 43 of the unconventional, unnerving stories Berlin wrote over the course of thirty years. She published her first story in the Atlantic Monthly in 1960, when she was 24, and her last with Black Sparrow Press, the publisher of three of her collections, when she was 63. For years, Berlin was a favorite of writers like Davis, Ed Dorn, and Paul Metcalf, who declared her “a challenge to… the East Coast mind.” Published by small literary presses throughout her career, her reputation didn’t extend much beyond the West coast, though she gained pinpricks of attention elsewhere. August Kleinzahler reviewed Where I Live Now for the London Review of Books in 2000, and when she died, the magazine published excerpts from her letters to Kleinzahler, vivid, intriguing fragments of a life. “Blizzard in NY, no cars!” she reports in one of the letters. “Walked, pulling kids on a sled, to Moma for a Rothko retrospective. Few people, the light from the skylights dazzling, his colours pulsated from the walls, pure, as, well, Arkansas roads.”

Some of her stories, such as “My Jockey”—five paragraphs that won the Jack London Short Prize in 1985—are brief snapshots. This particular story freezes the chaos of an emergency room just long enough to show how gorgeous an injured body can be. Others, like “Mijito” (1998), in which a Mexican immigrant tries and fails to care for her ill child, meander across several weeks and points of view, in order to describe the lives of multiple people. Yet her stories are remarkably consistent in theme and setting. Most are set along the western coast of the Americas, and many present the struggles of damaged individuals and dysfunctional families. A few characters crop up repeatedly—an alcoholic mother, a dying sister, a lecherous grandfather—though they appear in new guises and are differently named. She frequently uses flashbacks, and she’s a fan of the catalog (“Smoke and chili and beer. Carnations and candles and kerosene”). Her writing is especially animated when it portrays illness or death.

In “Tiger Eyes,” a story set in a crowded abortion clinic, she describes one patient’s bad turn.

Blood was everywhere. She was hemorrhaging badly, tangled up in coils and coils of tubing like a berserk Laocoön. The tubing had clots of bloody matter sticking to it. It arched and buckled, slithering around her as if it were alive.

Such violent episodes recur throughout Berlin’s work, in her later years becoming more evidently crafted. The stories she wrote while working as a writing teacher hew more closely to the workshop model many twenty-first century readers will recognize. “Here It Is Saturday,” 1996 story about a prison writing workshop, follows the familiar prescription for good short fiction—keep the drama offstage, and end with a gut-punch of a final sentence.