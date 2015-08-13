Since videos emerged last month showing Planned Parenthood staff discussing how they provide fetal tissue and organs to researchers, Republicans have been falling all over themselves to insist that the organization be defunded. But the GOP’s defunding campaign isn't actually about stopping fetal tissue research. It's about defunding family planning services that have nothing to do with abortion, in the hopes of derailing the groups that provide them. And it's tied to a far bigger spending fight that awaits Congress when it returns from its August recess.

Republicans today have more leverage to push for cuts of all kinds, thanks to the deficit reduction deal that President Barack Obama struck with congressional Republicans in 2011. The bipartisan Budget Control Act cut $900 billion in spending immediately, then included $1.2 trillion in automatic cuts over the next decade—spending cuts designed to be so blunt and dumb that Congress would be forced to come up with an alternative way to reduce the deficit. But Congress never did come up with a replacement for sequestration. Republicans refused to increase taxes, and Democrats refused to touch entitlements until they did so, resulting in political deadlock.

So sequestration took effect in 2013, making across-the-board cuts to a huge array of domestic and defense programs—essentially, anything that requires yearly appropriations from Congress. That includes the Title X funds that are a central part of the GOP's defunding campaign against Planned Parenthood. The organization is one of the biggest recipients of Title X funds for family planning, which covers STD testing, contraception, and cancer screenings, but which, by law, doesn’t pay for abortion. Congress had already begun to pare back funding for Title X since 2010. Under sequestration, Title X funds were cut even further, by $16 million in 2013.

In late 2013, Congress finally passed a bipartisan deal, hammered out Senator Patty Murray and Representative Paul Ryan, to blunt the worst of sequestration. The two-year deal reversed about one-third of the total cuts. Title X funding, for example, got an $8 million bump in 2014. But that's still the lowest level of funding for Title X since 2005. And the Ryan-Murray deal expires at the end of the year, at which point sequestration kicks right back in. So the same austerity measures—the ones by design meant to be blunt and dumb—are on the horizon again. And they threaten to choke off funds not just to Planned Parenthood, but a huge array of programs across the entire government.