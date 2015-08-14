As part of our ongoing coverage of paid leave, we’re rounding up the most important news from the week. Here’s what you need to know about paid leave, working parents, and child care in the United States and abroad.

Carly Fiorina opposes a paid maternity leave mandate. The former Hewlett-Packard CEO said that the government should stay out of it and let companies set their own leave policies—which would be bad news for most people who don't work for a big tech company.

Adobe follows Netflix and Microsoft’s lead. Another big tech company announced a generous new paid leave policy this week. Adobe’s employees who are new parents will receive 16 weeks, and birth mothers will get an additional ten.

“They’re not doing this to be nice.” Wired points out that these generous parental policies are valuable to companies like Netflix and Adobe, serving as competitive new perks to woo talent. That’s why Netflix employees who work in the DVD division or in customer service have been left out—the new policy only applies to the highly-sought after employees in Netflix's streaming division.

Nannies fly free. One Wall Street firm is adding a lavish new perk: new parents can bring their child and a nanny on business trips, all on the company’s dime.