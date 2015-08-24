The publication, a potential target audience for Wiggins’s service, aims to reflect the complexities of blackness. Seven Scribes, Ewing says, “was founded by black writers who have sometimes felt tokenized and pigeonholed in terms of what kind of work the internet (especially white-dominated media) wants to see from us.” The platform was born when those writers “resolved to create a place where we could focus on craft, on editing, on innovative ideas and different perspectives than we were seeing out there,” she continued, “where we could write about and within and through our racial identity in ways that matter to us, when and how we feel like it, while resisting that kind of tokenization.”

BlackStockImages

“Our editorial team has a lot of conversations about art before we publish anything. As an all-black group of creatives, those conversations probably look a little bit different for us than they do elsewhere,” she said. “For instance, when we published Hanif Willis-Abdurraqib’s beautiful essay about [Fetty Wap’s song] ‘Trap Queen,’ we were pulling photos and our art director Trey Smith was like, ‘no, this is a photo of a regular trap house, not a bando, so this one won’t work.’”

“That’s kind of a comical example, but it’s very important to us not to replicate racism, stereotypes, tokenization, or two-dimensional representations of blackness, and honestly the majority of black stock photos just look straight-up goofy and low-key embarrassing,” Ewing continued. “So although we’ve talked about using stock photos for some things, when it comes to representations of people, it’s less likely to be a viable option.”

When I asked her if a site that specifically offered multidimensional representations of black people would be useful for her work, Ewing was hopeful and exacting in her response.

“In the beta version, some of the photos are, like, a brown hand holding an iPhone, which is not that helpful. But some of the others are really lovely portraits, and I especially like the ones that show some aspect of quotidian life as a black person—a little girl peeking through a porch railing, a dude getting a lineup,” she said. “I even saw one that was like a closeup shot of some hot sauce on a restaurant table, which is pretty fantastic. They definitely portray a more three-dimensional, more human image that I find attractive, and it could be useful for some of our work.”

BlackStockImages

Though Wiggins handled the site’s design and development on his own, he credits its creative and functional evolution to the tremendous amounts of valuable feedback he received at various points in its creation. Multiple close friends, family members, and contributors to the site played an influential role in the site’s development by working through kinks and suggesting new ideas.

“A lot of people chimed in saying that photographers should get paid because it was a really open source idea at first,” he said. “So once I got that feedback, I had to start thinking ‘if this becomes a marketplace, how should I build it out? What would that flow look like?”

The site boasts a prominently featured “GIVE FEEDBACK” button, an invitation for users and photographers alike to offer Wiggins chances to tweak the site to better serve them. BlackStockImages’s beta form is—perhaps understandably—both ambitious and imperfect. Shifting a visual landscape shaped by centuries of systemic racism is no overnight feat.

“There’s this tendency to view [attempts to shift representation] as ‘forced’ or ‘forceful’ and many people would prefer a more natural approach. So would I, so would many black people, but I don’t think we have that luxury,” said Andrew C., a writer whose work most often addresses the intersections of race and digital/social media. “Too much inertia, all of us of all colors are too ‘used to’ consuming images of white people and if we don’t make those initial awkward concerted efforts, change just isn’t going to magically occur—and those initial attempts are just step one into progressing to better and better efforts.”

There is power in taking control of your own narrative, of choosing those images of yourself the world will see. In the visual topography of America’s media and entertainment, black people’s bodies have long been pointed to as symbols of perversion, poverty, crime, and shame. Those bleak images—propagated and sustained by white people who either actively or indirectly endorse the racist ideologies that birthed them—shape the way others interact with blackness and the way we black people interact with ourselves.

BlackStockImages

Perhaps the most exciting opportunity BlackStockImages offers is the chance for black people to see ourselves reflected as human, rather than splintered into harmful caricatures. That corrective work is exhausting, but important. The media that created these caricatures won’t do the work to excise dangerous portrayals of black people from its landscape; and so, the burden—and opportunity—falls chiefly onto we black people committed to seeing ourselves represented in all our complexity.

“I hope to just put a good resource together where people are happy with the quality and the results and they finally get a sense of finding what they’ve been looking for,” Wiggins said. “I just want to use the brand to instill a sense of community and better narratives.”