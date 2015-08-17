On ESPN’s Sunday morning roundtable talk show, The Sports Reporters, four distinguished journalists devoted three minutes to the case of David Denson, a minor-league baseball player for the Helena Brewers, the Milwaukee Brewers’ Single-A affiliate, who came out last week as gay. The question up for debate: Will Denson’s announcement make it any easier for more athletes to come out, and will it change how fans treat the LGBT community at large?

Mike Lupica, of the New York Daily News, was skeptical.



"David Denson's life just got a lot harder," he said. "It got braver, and he is now not leading a closeted life. But the idea that everything opened up in the world because of Jason Collins and Michael Sam ... I believe it is an outrageous lie. I think that way too many people in professional sports and in the culture of the locker room are as closed-minded on this subject as any politician who has opposed same-sex marriage. I've said this for a long time: Here's how we're going to check what everybody really thinks about this in sports—when it turns out to be a star quarterback who comes out as gay. When it turns out to be a star NBA player, or a home run hitter in baseball, then we're going to find out."

He later concluded: "Everybody in sports thinks this an equal opportunity thing. It's not. David Denson better not just be good, he better be great."