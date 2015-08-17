Donald Trump is famous for his verbal flourishes, boasting about his accomplishments and insulting his rivals and critics. He has called Rand Paul “a spoiled brat without a properly functioning brain,” said that “if you listen to Carly Fiorina for more than ten minutes straight, you develop a massive headache," and, to those who dissed his show The Apprentice: “Losers and haters, even you, as low and dumb as you are, can learn from watching Apprentice and checking out my tweets-you can still succeed!”

When he’s not hurling invective at others, Trump can be heard preening on his own greatness, exulting over his intelligence, his wealth, and his way with women.

Sorry losers and haters, but my I.Q. is one of the highest -and you all know it! Please don't feel so stupid or insecure,it's not your fault — realdonaldtrump

Trump’s rhetorical braggadocio and spite might seem crude, even juvenile. But his special way with words has a noble ancestry: flyting, a recurring trope in epic poetry that eerily resembles the real estate magnate's habit of self-celebration and cruel mockery. Trump is, in a twisted way, an heir to the great heroes of antiquity: Gilgamesh, who slew the monstrous giant Hambaba; Achilles, whose name was terror to the Trojans; and David, whose slingshot was the death of Goliath.

As the towering Jesuit polymath Father Walter Ong noted in his seminal book Orality and Literacy (1982), “Bragging about one’s own prowess and/or verbal tongue-lashings of an opponent figure regularly in encounters between characters in narrative: in the Iliad, in Beowulf, throughout medieval European romance, in The Mwindo Epic and countless other African stories…, in the Bible, as between David and Goliath (1 Samuel 17:43–7). Standard in oral societies across the world, reciprocal name-calling has been fitted with a specific name in linguistics: flyting (or fliting).”