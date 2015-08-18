Sometimes they’ll [call me] the first black skater [to win U.S. and world titles] and I’ll go, no, no, do your homework. And my [Filipino] dad will say, hey, don’t I count for any part of this? [laughs]. So I just figured out, yes, it’s multi-racial and I’m very proud of that. If there was any talk about it when I was smaller, Mabel buffered us from it. If anyone had anything negative to say about any of us, we didn’t hear it. I just knew I had to go out there and skate my best. And she had not just black skaters, but Latino skaters, Asian skaters, rich, poor, the Hollywood elite, they all gravitated toward Mabel. Mabel kicked down that big rainbow door.

In its 1989 profile, the Los Angeles Times reported that Thomas “wanted to be known as a skater, not as a black skater.” But in 2009, in her own Manleywoman Skatecast interview, Thomas had a lengthier, nuanced response:

There was not, as I recall, any blatant racism, people calling me the n-bomb or anything like that. But you wonder, certain things that people aren’t willing to say or admit. There was a coach at the rink where I skated locally who wouldn’t coach me. He’s not going to flat-out say it’s because you’re a little black kid, but he was too busy to be bothered with me. [...] My mother, even if she was thinking it, would never tell me, you didn’t place higher than that because you’re black. [...] She just said, you’ve got to be better, and I just got better and better. It’s a ladder-climbing thing, and I didn’t feel I was ever held back because of my race. And that’s a good thing, for the sport and for society.

For Bonaly, that ladder seemed insurmountable despite her remarkable ability. A junior champion gymnast who transitioned to skating full-time as a preteen, she was able to perform backflips by the time she was 12. At the 1992 Winter Olympics, during practice, Bonaly decided to showcase this skill in front of her competition. Brennan, the sports journalist, recalled the incident in Rebel On Ice: “What an introduction to the world and to the world’s media, by doing a backflip right in the face of the Olympic gold medal favorite, Midori Ito. Surya Bonaly, in that moment, really announced herself—and I don’t think it was in a good way.”

In addition to pegging herself as a rebel during that practice session, judges seemed prejudiced against Bonaly. In his Rebel On Ice interview, Frank Carroll, a former U.S. Olympic coach, said, “Even though she was wonderful [and] spectacular and she did great performances, she didn’t look like the ‘ice princess.’” (Until recently, “ice princesses”—skaters who emphasize graceful artistry over raw athleticism—were preferred among judges. A recent ESPN article asserts that this may be changing.)

Retta, who recalls watching Bonaly’s performances on TV as a child, also thought Bonaly’s appearance made her conspicuous on the ice. “She was shorter. She had a ‘black girl’s body,’ [which meant] thicker legs. She was never going to look like the other skaters.”

In the documentary, Bonaly is candid about race. “I don’t know if race made it more difficult, but definitely it made me stronger, knowing that I [had] no excuse [for] making mistakes or being kind of so-so, because maybe I [wouldn’t] be accepted as a white person [would’ve been]. But if [I was] better, they had no choice but to accept it and say, ‘She did so well.’” Bonaly’s comments call to mind the “twice as good” narrative, in which black people aspiring to white-dominated fields have to continually exceed expectations to be as successful as their white peers.

At a 1992 World Championship competition, when Bonaly believed she had performed as well as her top competitor Yuka Sato, and still came in second, she expressed her displeasure by refusing to share the podium with Sato and tearfully taking off her silver medal; it was an act that cemented her reputation among judges as a rebel and an outsider. By the time she performed a one-bladed backflip at the 1998 Winter Olympics—a move that remains illegal and one that no other skater, male or female, has ever attempted at the Games—it was clear that Bonaly had relinquished any ideas about being accepted on the merits of her spectacular abilities alone.

But that moment also cemented her reputation among another group of spectators: black girls. Retta closed Rebel On Ice by emphasizing why Bonaly’s dynamism was especially meaningful to her: “I don’t know what other people’s impressions were. I just know, as a black girl in Jersey, I thought she was pretty amazing and inspirational. She made me want to put on skates. [...] What she did on ice went beyond the ice. One jump empowered me, and that’s huge.”

In her interview with the The Root, Bonaly recalled watching Debi Thomas’s Olympic performances and feeling inspired; both Thomas and Babilonia relied on Mabel Fairbanks’s history as pioneer to propel them forward. And it isn’t just for figure skaters with competitive aspirations—Thomas, Babilonia, and Bonaly all, no doubt, inspired girls to put on ice skates and go to their local rinks or frozen ponds.

Leesa Cross-Smith, a Kentucky-based writer, recalls watching the Olympics with her mother as a child: “I recorded Surya Bonaly skating in the Olympics and another performance when she did her backflip. [...] I remember being so wide-eyed seeing her do and land a backflip on the ice. I mean, she is amazing. Both she and Debi are amazing,” she said. “I remember my mom telling me about Debi and how she was a black girl out there skating and we were both excited to watch her skate.”

Cross-Smith was inspired to ice-skate, in part because of these women: “I was always the only black kid at the rink. Lots of things are like that here in Kentucky where I grew up. [...] I can't even imagine if there had been another black girl there skating with me, but that would've been really cool.” She also believes representation is just as essential to this generation of black kids as it was to her. “Some girls of color may feel weird or even a little embarrassed for being interested in or good at something they don't see other girls of color doing or being interested in. I think there's even a feeling of almost-betrayal if a black girl likes something that's seemingly set aside for white girls (and vice versa). A little brown girl seeing another little brown girl skating can be so inspiring.”

As recently as 2010, black figure skaters were still being credited with “first” and “only” historical distinctions. Yannick Bonheur and Vanessa James became the first black Olympic figure skating pair that year. Amateur skater Starr Andrews also made headlines in 2010, when a video of the then-nine-year-old skating to Willow Smith’s “Whip My Hair” went viral. Perhaps the most dedicated effort to improve diversity in the field of figure skating comes from Figure Skating in Harlem, a nonprofit organization founded in 1997 and committed to encouraging more girls of color to join the sport.

I don’t follow figure skating as closely now as I did when I was a young girl. But watching Rebel On Ice reminded me of how grateful I was for Babilonia, Thomas, and Bonaly back then. Pioneers don’t just impact those interested in their areas of expertise; they shift culture for everyone. They change what we believe is possible. And sometimes, as in the case of Bonaly’s backflip, they make the impossible look easy.