These retailers target their wares at the same hypothetical consumer as the fast fashion businesses—Forever 21, H&M, and Zara—but, in part, they’re sourcing from rather than adding to the glut of used clothes. American Apparel, already known for its socially-conscious mandate of exclusively manufacturing in the U.S., introduced their vintage program in 2007 and expanded it in 2010. Urban Outfitters launched its vintage line “Urban Renewal” in 2008. And a year later, Reformation was founded with an eco-friendly ethos, adopting vintage as part of its model right away and manufacturing its new clothes with recycled materials and fabrics that have a lower environmental footprint.

“Vintage makes up about 10 percent of our business,” Reformation founder and CEO Yael Aflalo told me. That’s ten percent of a lot of business. In 2014, the retailer reported revenues of over $25 million. They sell items like vintage high-waisted denim for $138 and altered military jackets for $158, and boast celebrity customers like Taylor Swift, who’s been spotted shopping in their stores and showing off their clothes on Instagram. The factories for Reformation’s new clothes are vertically integrated, meaning the company owns the facilities where their manufacturing takes place rather than contracting the work out; for their vintage program, though, they buy from rag houses.

With regard to the vintage and recycled fashion market, the business decisions these larger retailers are making have had reverberations across the industry. “Over the past few years we have found demand for vintage increasing. We see greater demand compared to seven to ten years ago,” says Eric Stubin, president and CEO of Trans-Americas, another sorting facility based in New Jersey. He attributes this, in part, to major brands that are bringing vintage to their customers. He refused, though, to disclose his particular clients.

On the worker side, the jobs sorting and grading clothes aren’t glamorous—it’s factory work. The employees at Romerovski Corp. share a union, Local 528, with workers in other miscellaneous manufacturing industries in New York and New Jersey. To better understand the specifics of the rag yard industry, however, Zweig recently visited some other textile processing and grading facilities in Texas. “I had fantasies of some of them looking different,” he said, compared to Romerovski Corp, which is housed in a hundred-year-old warehouse without air-conditioning, sporting visible wear and tear. “You can have a more modern facility, but it’s still just fucking rags everywhere.”

While it’s hard to know how many facilities like this there are across America, one group does make it their business to pay attention to the rag industry: Secondary Materials and Recycled Textiles (SMART), the trade association for the for-profit secondary textiles industry. Its members include sorting and grading facilities, collection bin operators, fiber conversion processors, and rag manufacturers. The agency has about 150 members (mostly in the U.S.) and estimates there are an additional 200 to 300 businesses in the country who aren’t members, according to SMART Communications Strategist Josie Hankey.

Reformation, which markets itself as environmentally and socially-conscious, has a stake in making sure the facilities they buy from meet certain standards. The company asks suppliers that sell them at least $1,000 to sign a code of conduct agreement; for suppliers that sell them more than $10,000 of merchandise, they do regular audits. “We get a third party to go in and vet them, and then if somebody doesn’t achieve compliance, they get 30 days to rectify what was wrong,” Aflalo, the CEO, explains. “Your mind might jump to child labor, but it’s nothing like that. It’s usually small things—you know, you’re supposed to do a ten-minute break every two hours and they’re doing it every two and half hours. It’s very detailed.”

The success of companies like Reformation is perhaps promising from an environmental and labor-standard perspective, but outsourcing continues to dictate the norms of the textile industry. Cheap labor costs in China and Bangladesh sustain the unsustainable practices of big retailers like Forever 21 and H&M—and then, after being discarded, their miniskirts and tank tops reach the end of their lives in markets in Africa and South America. Sorting facilities, too, are following suit. “There is a tendency now, like all kinds of low-skill manufacturing tasks, for the sorting to follow lower labor costs,” notes Pietra Rivoli, Georgetown finance and international business professor, author of The Travels of a T-Shirt in the Global Economy. “The big players in the industry are now in South East Asia.” There, as with the many other places around the world where companies outsource their labor, safety standards and wages are usually lower.

And while the fact that big retailers getting into vintage can potentially popularize more sustainable shopping practices on a large scale, changes to the vintage industry don’t always bode well for independent sellers.

Diane, a first-generation Polish woman in her 60s, who buys from Zweig as well as from estate sales, hocks her vintage clothes, bags, and jewelry at the Hell’s Kitchen flea market on Saturdays and Sundays. She’s there every weekend with her husband, who lost his factory job three years ago when the L'Oreal factory moved from New Jersey to Mexico. Adding to the couple’s financial stresses, business at the flea market has slowed in recent years. “A couple years ago it started getting worse,” says Diane. “Last year wasn’t as bad as it was this year.” She laughs, though, adding, “You can’t be mad.”

Diane knows she’s competing directly with the newer Brooklyn Flea, where a lot of other small vendors have moved. But indirectly, she’s also up against those big retailers who’ve added vintage offerings to their closets. I’m standing near her booth when someone tries to barter with her over a purse. “I can’t go less than 20, hon,” she says, adding matter of factly, “or else I won’t be making anything.”

Reformation was founded in 2009, and not 2008 as originally stated. This article has been updated to reflect the change.