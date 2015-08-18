“Imagine if Walmart or Tesco were prepared to publish their customer data (suitably anonymized) for free,” Mason writes. “Society would benefit: everybody from farmers to epidemiologists could mine the data, and make more accurate decisions.” This is just the beginning; remaking productive machinery in the collective interest means driving necessary labor down as far as possible with data analytics and self-management. Why can’t a meatpacking factory function like a web startup, with room for autonomy and achievement targets instead of required hours? It’s fun to imagine how we could do better than capitalism if we all decided to, especially if no one had to worry about creating and maintaining false scarcity around info-tech goods.

The best existing example I can think of for the kind of efficiencies Mason predicts is the difference between Netflix and Popcorn Time. Netflix is, of course, the $28 billion media streaming company with over 2000 employees. Popcorn Time is a legally shady alternative that streams media torrents over a clean ad-less interface. It’s a functional and free alternative, what economists would call a replacement good. Popcorn Time makes no money, and has a staff of 20 around the world who volunteer their labor part-time. Netflix is (as a streaming company) a near-total waste of time. Those 2000-plus workers could be developing a nutritious Slurpee and designing a distribution infrastructure. Or babysitting. Hell, they could be lowering the collective labor burden enough so everyone has time to masturbate one extra time a year, and it would still be more socially useful than charging rent for access to digital content.

In Mason’s telling, postcapitalism involves an abundance of resources, including free time. Without capitalism’s wastefulness, we can refashion the world to allow human potential and creativity to blossom. It’s an enjoyable thought experiment, but capitalists are not looking to make a deal. Given the choice, I have no doubt that the ownership class will literally abandon the planet Earth before they surrender capitalism. Bosses no longer negotiate with organized labor if they can avoid it; they’d rather make a blanket offer to all workers as individuals: Work and/or starve. Violence and coercion don’t play much of a role in Postcapitalism, but that’s not true of capitalism. Huge, advanced police forces ensure this is the deal whether people “accept” it (as Mason says) or not.

Imaginative as it is, Postcapitalism is not a revolutionary book. As Malcolm X observed very clearly of revolution after revolution: “What was it for? Land! How did they get it? Bloodshed!” Capitalists understand this principle very well, and their state proxies are well-armed. The vanguard movements of postcapitalism that Mason identifies—the global occupy sequence, Brazilian World Cup protesters, fracking blockaders—have all been forced out of whatever territory they were able to take temporarily, and that’s with the authorities exercising significant restraint relative to their capabilities. Since postcapitalism doesn’t detail the “How?”, it doesn’t have to answer “How do we kill that many cops?”

There’s a reason Marxists—even heterodox ones—don’t usually speculate on how to arrange communism: Marx says not to. “Communism is for us not a state of affairs which is to be established, an ideal to which reality will have to adjust itself,” he writes with Engels in The German Ideology. “We call communism the real movement which abolishes the present state of things.” Not even Marx claimed to know what communism will look like, but he knew it would have to destroy capitalism first.

It’s hard to follow Marx into his beautifully hopeful “will have been” idea of history without thinking he’s doing some sword-in-the-stone prophecy, but he nonetheless reveals important problems with postcapitalism. I cannot imagine the real movement that could, in retrospect, validate Mason’s version of history. The true qualities of capitalism, including the weak points where it finally fails, will only be visible in the shadow of whatever social force destroys it. The people Mason describes, at least as motivated and defined by the historical factors he describes (education, connection, stagnant wages), do not seem willing or able to confront the system at the necessary scale or with the required intensity. To borrow a perspective from Marx, I do not believe Mason’s theory of capitalism will have been the case.

The true story of capitalism, like all social forms, will be written in its ashes. Until then, a theory of historical necessity and a couple bucks will get you a cup of coffee. Mason criticizes leftists for being against things that exist instead of for things that could be, but the position of the cart in relation to the horse isn’t up for sensible debate. Postcapitalism is still one revolution away.

