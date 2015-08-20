Every ship the traveler takes today,” a New York Times correspondent wrote in 1922, “throbs with the staccato cacophony of jazz.” His report, with examples from Hawaii to Palestine, seems to confirm the familiar story of how American pop music engulfed the entire world, dictating listening habits in other countries and spreading the soft power of American culture. But according to Michael Denning’s new book Noise Uprising, what really happened was the opposite. For observers like the Times reporter, “jazz” described not just one specific American genre, but a broad range of new forms of dance music which had swept the colonial world since the end of World War I. These sounds, while related, all had different origins, drawing on local traditions and the circulation of musicians and records across colonial shipping routes. Far from derivative, their radical originality both reshaped the way we hear music and contributed to the triumph of decolonization in the 1950s and 1960s.

Denning’s story starts in 1925, when engineers perfected the technique of electrical recording and the 78 RPM phonograph record supplanted sheet music as the basic unit of the music industry. A handful of Western record companies spent the next five years recording local music across the world. Some of the music they recorded—Indonesian kroncong, South African marabi, Shanghainese huangse yinyue—remains unfamiliar to most Americans. Others, like jazz and tango, have become ubiquitous. The quantity and diversity of recordings from this period reflect the record companies’ basic indifference to the music they put out: They were willing to record anything that might persuade local consumers they needed a record player.

Most of the recording sessions took place in the port cities, from New Orleans to Zanzibar, which knit together an economic world still structured by empire. Colonial ports, in Denning’s descriptions, were sonic hothouses, where brass bands and missionary singers mixed with local musicians and the music of visiting sailors. A record company representative spending a few days in a port could make dozens of vibrant recordings, and the result might be sold on the other side of the world (the records themselves were made of shellac, a colonial product extracted from South Asia). Denning evokes this manic ecosystem by quoting Claude McKay’s novel Banjo: “the player-piano was spitting out a ‘Charleston’ recently arrived in Marseilles, while Martinique, Madagascan, and Senegalese soldiers, dockers, maquereaux—and, breaking the thick dark mass in spots, a white soldier or docker—were jazzing with one another…”

The varieties of local music recorded during the phonograph boom were not quite “folk” music rooted in the rhythms of rural life. Instead Denning calls them “vernacular” music—music performed and listened to by the people, as opposed to the high tradition of “classical music,” guarded by a small, highly trained group of musicians and mostly performed in formal settings. Vernacular music, like vernacular languages—Spanish, Italian, etc—belongs to everyday life, whereas classical music is more like Latin, used by officials and in high art. And just as vernacular literature gained strength with the invention of the printing press, the rise of vernacular music began with the phonograph.