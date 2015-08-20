Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump continues to lead not only in the polls, but with his crude rhetoric. In a Tuesday interview with Fox News’ Bill O’Reilly, Trump questioned whether “anchor babies,” a pejorative term for babies born in the U.S. to undocumented immigrants, are legal American citizens. “What happens is [the parents] are in Mexico, they're going to have a baby, they move over here for a couple of days, they have the baby," he said. A day later, Jeb Bush called for "[b]etter enforcement so that you don't have these, you know, 'anchor babies,' as they're described, coming into the country." And on Thursday, Bobby Jindal said he's "happy to use" the term "anchor babies."

Nevermind that “anchor babies” are largely a myth. The term is also an offensive, derogatory slur.

LaDawn Haglund, a professor at Arizona State University, speculated in 2010 that the term originated from "anchor children," which once referred to Vietnamese immigrants to the U.S. after the Vietnam War. An early use of “anchor children"—the oldest result returned in a search of Nexis, a newspaper database—appears in a 1987 Los Angeles Times article about teenage Vietnamese refugees in the U.S.: "They are 'anchor children,' saddled with the extra burden of having to attain a financial foothold in America to sponsor family members who remain in Vietnam."

Though “anchor baby” doesn't appear in Nexis until decades later, Google’s Ngram viewer shows that the term first appeared in the mid-'70s, when the Vietnam War ended. The term then surged in the 2000s as the immigration debate flared up: