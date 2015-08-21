As part of our ongoing coverage of paid leave, we’re rounding up the most important news from the week. Here’s what you need to know about paid leave, working parents, and child care in the United States and abroad.

Over a quarter of new moms go back to work two weeks after giving birth. And 12 percent took only a week off, according to a report from In These Times. Forget unlimited leave or other Silicon Valley perks—this is what America's terrible parental leave policies actually mean for working-class women.

What’s next for Silicon Valley’s benefits arms race? Now that the latest trend in tech is increased parental leave, some are hoping that companies that offer on-site dry cleaning will add on-site daycare too.

No paternity leave for Amazon workers. After this week's New York Times expose of Amazon's brutal workplace culture sparked criticism, the company released its parental leave policy: 12 weeks paid time off for new mothers, but male employees are out of luck.

Request maternity leave and you might get fired—if you're an independent contractor. Uber isn't the only company misclassifying employees. The Washington Post spoke to a woman who worked for 40 hours a week for a DC government agency as an independent contractor with no benefits; when she got pregnant and complained, she lost her job.