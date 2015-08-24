We are slowly becoming accustomed to this new version of public identity, a self that can be replicated with all of its flaws instantly and globally—and it is exhausting. To maintain a personal brand on public and semi-public networks is always risky. For one, there are the drags of constant disagreement, drive-by “well actuallys,” and continual misunderstandings. Worse, as we’ve seen with Gamergate and other hate movements, public networks can also help enable vicious harassment and abuse on a large scale. As our networks grow, the possibility of things going sour grows with them, and public posts are often now as much a gamble as they are an act of self-expression.

For this and other reasons, I find myself spending more and more time using Slack, in a a group I’m in for writers and academics. There, users—half of whom have never met—share tips, offer advice, and provide emotional support. To me, the most stark effect of having a private network, however, is how much less appealing the public ones now seem. With each urge to post, it’s a choice: “Do I want to risk the ire of internet strangers?" or "Do I want to talk to cool, smart people I know?"

It’s true that, for as long as we’ve had the web, we’ve balanced the public and private in that way. There are certain photos one posts to Instagram, and others best sent in a text; certain sentiments okay to post on Twitter, and those better suited to a direct message.

Yet the scale and popularity of our public networks may be changing the balance of what we choose to put where and how often. The ubiquity of those public platforms has, after all, enforced a set of norms and behaviours: a wariness of disagreement and harassment, the constant urge to shill one’s personal brand—not to mention a lingering fear that, at any point, a single post might get whipped up into the day’s viral storm and be scattered across the web.

Slack—and other private modes of communication—offers a space hidden from the public internet. What it thus represents is a retreat into the private—or rather, a return to it.Years ago, when fewer people were online, Twitter, Metafilter, and BBS boards were places where people with similar interests would gather to talk. Now that a majority of people in many countries are on the web, however, the false sense of privacy that came from the insulation of simple numbers and demographic similarity no longer holds.