Elliot is both more discomfiting and more sympathetic than the many anti-social, endearingly geeky figures of recent TV. Malek, a hypnotic actor, recognizable from minor roles in The Master and Short Term 12, plays him with a boyish intensity: He’s opaque, withdrawn, vulnerable. Yet, he’s uncommonly good at reading people, which is his greatest skill as a hacker. Elliot doesn’t only hack bad guys. In his spare time he hacks everyone he knows: his childhood friend, his psychiatrist, and their boyfriends. He invades their privacy as zealously as he protects his own. For him it’s a compulsion, a way to escape from the lonely void and to connect without having to communicate. Elliot undertakes these small incursions into others’ private information because they give him the feeling of a modicum of control. He may not be able to destroy the free market and save the world, but at least he can protect the women around him, be their invisible hero.

By day, Elliot works at a cybersecurity firm subcontracted to a massive corporation named E Corp—or, as Elliot chooses to hear it, Evil Corp. The show isn’t subtle in its anti-corporate politics, especially in the early episodes. When Elliot’s psychiatrist, Krista (ER’s Gloria Reuben), asks him why he is disappointed in society, his response—“Fuck society”—is shocking only because it’s accompanied by the real logos of Apple, Facebook, Twitter:

Is it that we collectively thought Steve Jobs was a great man even when we knew he made billions off the backs of children? Or maybe it’s that it feels like all our heroes are counterfeit, the world itself is just one big hoax. Spamming each other with our running commentary bullshit, masquerading as insight. Our social media faking as intimacy. Or is it that we voted for this? Not with our rigged elections but with our things, our property, our money.

Then a mysterious character known only as Mr. Robot (Christian Slater) recruits him into fsociety, an underground hacking cell with Occupy Wall Street affectations that wants to erase the world’s debt; their plan is to destroy the data center of E Corp, which controls 70 percent of the consumer-credit industry (an unrealistic detail, but no matter). They meet in an abandoned Coney Island arcade to plot the destruction of capitalism, starting with mega-conglomerate E Corp. (In a nice touch, fictional E Corp shares a logo with real-life Enron.) They release videos in which they wear distorted Monopoly Man masks and threaten to leak documents.

The hackers in “Mr Robot” hide behind Monopoly Man masks in their Youtube videos. Peter Kramer/USA Network

The members of fsociety are angry at America’s oligarchy, and, somehow, idealistic about the possibility of changing it. They claim they want economic revolution, but Trenton, a quiet college student in long sleeves and a hijab, sizes up the different members of the group: one is there for “momentary anarchy,” others are interested in the camaraderie, some just a flash of notoriety. Trenton’s motivations are different: A first-generation Iranian-American, she has no illusions about capitalism after watching her immigrant parents struggle to make a life in the United States. “They won’t shut up about how great America is,” she tells Darlene (Carly Chaikin), an unstable fsociety coder with a strange relationship to Elliot. “But they’re going to die in debt doing things they never wanted to do.”

At least I think that’s what Mr. Robot is about. It’s impossible to be sure—the series shows us the world as Elliot sees it, disorienting and alienating. This is partly produced by the filmmaking—wide shots with characters haunting the corners of the frame; Elliot walking alone through washed-out city streets. From the beginning, we are shown glitches in the narrative and pronounced indications that Slater’s character doesn’t exist. Elliot is our only reliable source for what’s happening, and he’s not reliable at all. His diagnosis is left ambiguous: We know he’s depressed, paranoid, addicted to morphine. We see his dreams and drug-induced hallucinations. Throughout the show, he speaks to us, the audience, as an imaginary friend. “I wish I could be an observer like you. ... Do you know more than me?” his voice-over asks. “That wouldn’t be fair.” When Elliot is given shattering news at one point, he seemingly grabs the invisible camera and throws it on the ground.