In my neighborhood in Toronto, there’s an intimidatingly minimalist boutique that caters to a definitively grown-up, sophisticated demographic; I pass it maybe once a week or so, en route to other, less daunting destinations (the Japanese grocery store; the pricey but worth it croissants). Its most distinctive feature is a sign in its window asking, “What do you convey?” It seems somehow gauche, although all it’s doing is unapologetically stating what the other shops around it merely suggest: Even those of the dressing-for-the-office life stage care what others think about them.

Of late, lifestyle writers have taken age as their subject, announcing that the tradeoff of getting older is the DGAF (Don't Give A F*ck) attitude that comes with it. This genre—generally told in that register that hovers between first-person just-telling-my-story and this-is-our-generational-truth—is either newly a thing, or has been one for a while, but I’m now at the age where I don’t just flip (ahem, click, click!) past these articles.

In a recent Jezebel post, Tracy Moore put “general caring” at the top of the list of things she’s “too old for,” and offers an explanation along the same lines:

Back up to that ‘general caring’ point—on the one hand, when you get older you actually seem to care more about certain things, including the people you already care about, being a better person, sorting your shit out. But overall you can be so much more selective about what you care about and it seems, at least in my experience, incredibly easy to say no to things you don’t really want to do.

And at the web publication The Pool, as part of a weeklong women-and-aging series, writer Sali Hughes talks about growing up. Somehow, I knew before even clicking that a post along these lines would include a bit about how the great thing about getting older is indifference to trivial concerns. And sure enough, near the end, there it was: