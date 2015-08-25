A common complaint about recent developments in dating is that there is now too much choice. In Nancy Jo Sales’s recent Vanity Fair article about Tinder, an investment banker named “Dan” compared the dating app to an online food delivery service: “It’s like ordering Seamless ... But you’re ordering a person,” he said. Sales reported mixed feelings, rather than a consensus, about the technology’s efficiency: some complained it made finding sex partners “too easy,” or that it encouraged bad manners. The piece argued that the technology we use to hook up has changed or is changing how we see other people and experience desire.

The young female narrator (whose name is A), in Alexandra Kleeman’s debut novel, You Too Can Have a Body Like Mine doesn’t use Tinder. The internet barely appears in the novel, in fact. And she only has one sex partner, a boyfriend named C. But the novel, like Kleeman’s earlier writing, explores questions about wanting and having and bodies and food and sex that often arise in discussions about how people date today. Her short story, “Fairy Tale,” published in The Paris Review in 2010—before the invention of Tinder but post-OK Cupid—reads like a parable about overabundance and choice. It begins when a woman is struck by amnesia, just as she is announcing engagement plans to her parents; suddenly she doesn’t recognize her fiancé. As she tries to regain her bearings, the doorbell rings. Men trickle into the house. “We're your boyfriends, partners, paramours,” they respond when she asks who they are. “I didn’t know anything about any of them, in fact I could barely tell them apart.”

The title “Fairy Tale” gestures back to a genre in which romance meant princesses choosing from a line-up of suitors, but the narrator is uncomfortable picking from a group of men who all seem the same. The story is absurd and darkly funny, like the opening episode of any season of The Bachelorette, in which a woman must choose which of the roughly thirty male contestants—usually they’re almost all white and tall, with full heads of hair and straight teeth, wearing suits—she wants to send home, the first step in her quest to whittle the pack down to one man she’d like to marry. Unlike the ABC show’s real heroine (or the princesses of the past?), Kleeman’s narrator doesn’t have weeks to sort the wheat from the chaff. Just before her mother asks which one she will be choosing, she thinks about “the structural similarity of men and their ability to be represented both as ideal, like the Vitruvian of Da Vinci, and as average.” She decides to talk with “the one who had brought flowers,” but he tells her he’s trying to kill her. She’s still trying to escape from him when the story ends.

In Kleeman’s new novel, A also questions the idea that there is something unique about the people around her: “Sometimes I thought about C and the idea came to me that any man's genitalia, however large or weirdly shaped, would be guaranteed to fit inside my own. Our pairing was coincidental or, at best, lucky.” Characters are often mistaken for one another. A’s roommate B cuts her hair and applies make-up to look just like A. A, half asleep and dreaming, thinks she’s looking at her own body from the outside, but it’s B stood by her bed. Later, A drifts into a cult where she must renounce her identity, wear a Halloween-ish white sheet with eyeholes, and strive to forget the existence of her loved ones.