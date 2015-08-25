Each week, Sweden’s national Twitter account allows a different Swede to take over tweeting and tell his or her story. Last week it was Louise Samet, a new mom and an employee of Swedish e-commerce giant Klarna. But unlike Amazon, where women only receive eight weeks of paid leave and men receive none, Klarna supplements 68 weeks of paid leave, which is split evenly between mothers and fathers. According to Samet, Sweden’s parent-friendly policies mean not only a better corporate culture, but also fertile ground for people interested in breaking into the start-up scene. I caught up with Samet to get a little more of a tech start-up insider's view on paid leave, innovative business, and workplace culture.

Samet began her week of tweeting discussing paid leave. "I have a son who's 5 months old and am currently enjoying the generous parental leave," Samet tweeted on Monday, adding a few minutes later: "[Paid leave] enables me to have a career and spend time with my son, and it really promotes gender equality." A little later in the week, Samet considered the role of Sweden's robust welfare system, of which paid leave is a part, in shoring up its start-up companies: "I find the startup scene in Sweden very interesting, people dare to try out their ideas, prob partly thanks to the social welfare system."

Samet has a point: Along with Klarna, Sweden is the birthplace of Spotify, Just Eat, and Skype. On a per capita basis, Sweden is the second most prolific tech hub in the entire world, after Silicon Valley. What’s driving the boom in innovative new tech companies?

To hear Samet and several other tech-savvy Swedes tell it, it’s because Sweden’s welfare system ensures entrepreneurs against risk. “A stronger welfare system can enable both women and men to work at start-ups while also having a sustainable work-life balance long-term,” Samet explained in an email, adding that pregnancy doesn’t generally preclude promotions in Sweden, even at fast-paced companies like Klarna. Asked about Amazon’s high-pressure workplace environment—which, according to The New York Times’ recent exposé, discourages employees from taking time off for family—Samet says: “The cultures are worlds apart… Having an employer question any time off is simply not an option.”