Few people pay current bills and expenses from their stock market accounts. Instead, most people base their day-to-day spending decisions on their paycheck and other sources of income, not on their stock market holdings. Instead, stocks are often held to achieve long-term goals like retirement, a child’s or grandchild’s education, or a place to store money until needed to make a major purchase.

Moreover, when wealth increases, like when the stock market or housing market rises in value, people often spend only a fraction of that. When wealth decreases, many people don’t cut back their purchases on a dollar-for-dollar basis.

Economists call this change in spending the “marginal propensity to consume out of wealth,” and many believe the change in spending is around 4 percent of the total change in wealth. This means that whenever the value of people’s stock market holding goes up or down, spending at stores, restaurants and other retailers changes by only a small fraction.

The 4 percent spending figure might even be too high. Research by James Poterba and Andrew Samwick from the mid-1990s investigated what happened when the stock market went up, and they found “little evidence that luxury spending rises in the wake of rising stock prices.” Since other economic research suggests the 4 percent figure might be too low, it is likely the figure is about right.

Relatively few families own stocks or mutual funds

The third idea to understand is that any dramatic drop or rise in the stock market affects relatively few people in the U.S.

Many U.S. families have no savings, and, among those that have saved, not all have invested in the stock market. Every three years, the Federal Reserve surveys thousands of American families about their finances. The effort is called the Survey of Consumer Finances, or SCF.

The latest SCF data, which come from 2013, show that just 18 percent of all U.S. families directly own shares or stock mutual funds. That means when the market goes down or up, 82 percent of all U.S. families don’t care since they do not have a direct stake in how the market is doing.

Moreover, the number of families that own stocks shrinks quite a bit from the 18 percentfigure when people who have only small amounts of money invested in the stock market are eliminated. Only 12 percent of all U.S. families own at least U.S. $10,000 of stocks or mutual funds, and just 10 percent of U.S. families have invested $25,000 or more.

It is important to note that some people who don’t directly own stocks are still affected by the market’s performance. Pensions and money stored in retirement accounts experience the market’s ups and downs, so some retirees’ income is affected.

However, changes in future retirement income typically don’t affect spending today. Also, some people have options to buy their company’s stock in the future. While many of these options lost value recently, most people could not have spent the money from these options until years in the future.

What does this all mean?

What all this means is that the next time you hear that the stock market has set a new record low, or even a record high, know that it only affects a small proportion of U.S. families. Among the families that are directly affected, the average family will likely change its spending habits by only a small percentage. Finally, a plunge today does not rule out a dramatic rise tomorrow.

A dramatic plunge in the Dow, DAX, FTSE, Shanghai, or other index makes big news. However, like many headline news stories, there is only a small chance the news of a single-day large plunge in stock values has an immediate and direct impact on your life.