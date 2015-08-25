Klobuchar’s memoir, on the other hand, reflects a change in the attitudes of many women towards the sexism they may or may not encounter in their professional lives—an approach much closer to Sandberg’s own. Speaking to an audience of women in Silicon Valley, last year, Sandberg argued that “much too much of the conversation is on blaming others, and not enough is on taking responsibility ourselves.” Her message, elaborated in her bestselling book Lean In, is that women should actively pursue equality, by making demands that are more commonly made by their male counterparts: asking for a raise, negotiating better terms of employment, stepping into leadership roles. Ken Auletta at the New Yorker paraphrased her speech: “We could swap anecdotes about sexist acts. But doing so diverts women from self-improvement.”

Klobuchar has long shared this outlook. The day after she won her first senate campaign in 2006, becoming the first woman senator from Minnesota, a reporter for the Minneapolis Star Tribune wrote that Klobuchar “had never highlighted gender” in the race. Indeed, Klobuchar herself has said that she “had decided to downplay gender right from the start.” “We spend a lot of time talking about and batting down sexist comments or stereotypes,” Klobuchar proposes in The Senator Next Door. “But to truly move forward, we need to sell the successes of women in power.”

In the memoir, she talks about the events and people that shaped her political beliefs, with some disarmingly funny and honest asides. Her grandparents, she writes, were immigrants from Slovenia and Switzerland, seeking new opportunities in America. In writing the book, she had to look up dates when her grandparents were married and parents born, only to find that both her parents were born less than nine months after their parents married. “Nothing like doing a little research only to find out that not one but both of your parents were conceived before marriage!” she quips. She watched her parents—her mother a schoolteacher, her father a newspaperman—economize make ends meet throughout her childhood. She took out thousands of dollars in student loans to pay her way through Yale. She would later use those experiences to articulate her political ideology on the campaign trail. She hews to a narrative about overcoming economic adversity—which speaks to her positions on reforming health care and fighting for the middle class, for instance—rather than overcoming sexism.

At the same time Klobuchar does discuss her experiences as a woman juggling the responsibilities of family and a career. She talks about wishing she could spend more time at home with her daughter. Once, racing to make a vote on the Senate floor, her phone began buzzing, she writes, “in a maddeningly ‘don’t forget your family’ way.” She ended up was mediating a heated debate over the phone with her husband and daughter about “the crucial difference between a bikini and a tankini.” Racing to make it to the vote, she ran smack into Lindsey Graham. Those stories are part and parcel, she says, of being a working mother. She later says that it could be disheartening calling a list of donors only to be refused by a man, whom, she could see, had previously donated to male politicians. But she leaves it at that, and does not suggest that prejudice would hold her back.

Klobuchar’s book doesn’t only reflect the increasingly popular philosophy of female executives, tired of complaining about the glass ceiling and strategizing instead how to break it. It also reflects both the gains of women in politics in recent decades, and the evolving strategies women politicians are now embracing to build on those gains. Polls show that 92 percent of Americans would welcome a female president. Political scientists such as Deborah Jane Brooks and Jennifer Lawless have shown that certain negative gender stereotypes have become far less pervasive on the campaign trail, as more women have entered politics over the last few decades. Women who act tough, who cry, or who succumb to angry outbursts, Brooks finds, are not penalized any more than a male candidate would be for the same behavior. Although the playing field is far from level, conditions are better than they have ever been before.