Lenée Voss, co-creator of the podcast Hip-Hop Is 4 Lovers, believes the impediment to telling women’s stories in hip-hop is one of misguided expectations. “[Women’s] biggest obstacles to full engagement in the culture mirror the same structural issues we face as everyday humans,” she said. “When it comes to mainstream representation and success, it seems to me that women rappers are often expected to fulfill everyone’s fantasies,” Voss continued. “The way a lot of women rappers are assessed has less to do with their music and more to do with what they look like, who they’re screwing, et cetera. Connected to this expectation are good old fashioned sexism and misogyny. [...] Maybe it’s time we decolonize the music and culture a little more.”

Patriarchal perceptions of women in hip-hop have long made it difficult to have candid, complex conversations about their roles in advancing the genre. In an interview with Hopes&Fears, founding J.J. Fad member Juana Burns noted how integral the success of her group’s 1988 single, “Supersonic,” was to the early success of Eazy E’s label, Ruthless Records:

Yeah, [Jerry Heller (N.W.A.’s manager) and Eazy E] did it strategically because they knew with them being so rough and hard that they needed to legitimize the label by putting us out first, letting us take off first [to] legitimize the label. Then after that, NWA just chopped the door down, but we definitely opened the doors for them to come out. They did it on purpose.

Of their exclusion from the film, Burns said, “I just wish that they would have put in a line like, ‘Hey let me finish up with J. J. Fad in the studio. Eazy, I’ll be right with you.’ And then, they could have put a little “Supersonic” in the background, so that the history would have been told the right way,” she said. “If I wasn’t sitting here telling you this, you would never know. The average person would never know how integral we were, and how pivotal we were to the whole NWA story.”

Jerry Heller’s memoir, Ruthless, confirmed J.J. Fad’s significance: “The J.J. Fad album, released on July 19, 1988, stayed on the charts for four months and eventually went platinum. It was the first rap album in the Warner Music Group family of labels to do so. Ruthless was on the map.”

“...I never understood why an upstanding lady would even think we’re talking about her.”

The members of J.J. Fad weren’t the only women whose rap success either legitimized the efforts of their male labelmates or eclipsed them. MC Lyte, still considered one of the best women rappers of all-time, was discovered in 1986 by a rap duo, Audio Two, whose success peaked at their first single, “Top Billin’.” Audio Two officially disbanded in 1999, while MC Lyte recorded her eighth studio album, Legend, earlier this year. Similarly, Queen Latifah’s demo recording was produced by her friend, Mark “DJ Mark the 45 King” James. James, along with Latifah and a few other friends, formed a collective called Flavor Unit in 1988. The outfit eventually expanded into Flavor Unit Management, which represented male-led groups like Naughty By Nature, Black Sheep, Apache, Chill Rob G, along with a roster of women R&B and rap artists, and Flavor Unit Entertainment, the production company under which Latifah continues to create big and small screen content.

Despite women rappers’ proven track record of longevity and influence, they still contend with rap’s ingrained misogyny. When asked about N.W.A.’s excessive use of derogatory terms for women, Ice Cube told Rolling Stone this year: “If you’re a bitch, you’re probably not going to like us,” he says. “If you’re a ho, you probably don’t like us. If you’re not a ho or a bitch, don’t be jumping to the defense of these despicable females. [...] I never understood why an upstanding lady would even think we’re talking about her.” It’s the same thing he said in interviews 20 years ago. For him and many others, the needle hasn’t moved since.

Women rappers who’ve found mainstream success have adapted to these narrow confines: Queen Latifah did it by projecting regality, playing into the idea that respect from men can only be command through one’s carriage. Lil’ Kim and Foxy Brown coupled menace with public performance of sexuality, reclaiming the word “bitch,” recasting it as an affirmation of ambition and toughness. And many of the best-known women in hip-hop, from MC Lyte to Eve, benefitted from early associations with with male emcees and producers.

Still, Jean Grae, who was once mistakenly referred to as a protege of Talib Kweli—”That was very confusing, since we have both been putting out music for the same amount of time,” she says—thinks fans and artists alike would be better at fairly, fully representing women’s contributions to the rap game if we stopped placing so much emphasis on “gender before jobs.” When I asked her about the ways in which motherhood, gender identity, and romantic relationships may make women’s experiences distinct from men’s, she says, “It shouldn’t be part of the discussion at all. Unless we choose to make it part of the discussion.”

But it’s hard not to make gender part of the discussion when so much of how women are marketed in the genre relies on it. Voss, for her part, disagrees with Grae:

When it comes to women who do anything that isn’t considered acceptable by larger society, the qualifier of their womanhood or femininity comes up. [...] It’s obvious that the concern with their womanhood or femininity is from a place of monitoring or policing, and not a concern that these women are treated well as they participate. It’s the same with hip hop music and culture. [...] It’s not possible to discuss women who rap as “just” rappers until or unless people who consume and participate divest from basic patriarchy.

Hip-hop is a musical genre known for its braggadocio, its artists’ ability to vividly render the experiences of their community, and their lyrical and rhythmic cleverness—regardless of their gender. But hip-hop is also very much about creating a protective, creative community, often by sheer force of will and against harsh odds. For women—touring with their children in tow (as Salt-N-Pepa did), or recovering from abusive relationships without taking time off from performing or recording to heal (like Lil’ Kim)—there are, in fact, very gender-specific distinctions. It’s time we respected them.