On April 26, Sherman Lea Jr. tweeted a photo taken at Benny Marconi’s, a pizzeria in Roanoke, Virginia. He’s seated between two journalists from WDBJ, the city’s CBS affiliate: reporter Alison Parker and anchor Chris Hurst, who had recently fallen in love.

Big slice night cap @bennymarconis with the hometown favorites @chrishurstwdbj and @AParkerWDBJ7 #RoanokeRestaurants pic.twitter.com/y3mdBSHZF9 — shermanleajr

That photo made the rounds online Wednesday after Parker and cameraman Adam Ward were gunned down during a live broadcast by disgruntled former WDBJ reporter Vester Lee Flanagan (who went by the name Bryce Williams on air, and later killed himself during a police chase). While Flanagan was still at large, at least half a dozen news websites—some more reputable than others—published the pizza parlor photo and claimed that the man seated between Parker and Hurst was Flanagan. They include The Wrap, PhillyVoice, Coed, and The Hollywood Gossip, as well as the Facebook page of Matt Scott, a meteorologist with FoxCT:

Here is a confirmed image of Flanagan, via CBS News:

Needless to say, Sherman Lea Jr.—the executive director of New Hope Support Services—was not pleased. (His voicemail was full, and he did not respond to an interview request sent via Twitter.)