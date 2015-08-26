There are two ways the conservative website Breitbart covers murders with a racial component, and it depends on the skin color of the suspect and victim. When an admitted white supremacist massacres black churchgoers, Breitbart ignores race as a motivation in the shooting. When a black man kills two white former coworkers, one of whom the shooter claimed made racist remarks, Breitbart reports the shooting is a "race murder."

Vester Lee Flanagan murdered two television journalists in Virginia, WDBJ reporter Alison Parker and cameraman Adam Ward, during a live broadcast early on Wednesday morning. Flanagan, a former employee of the Roanoke-based station, later killed himself during a police chase. As the story was still developing, Breitbart ran this headline on its home page:

In the hours since, Breitbart’s John Nolte has been gleefully tweeting that this is a racist shooting, and that the liberal media should be held responsible.

How many racial murders before the media tones down its race-hating rhetoric? Which is based primarily on lies. — noltenc

I didn't invent the rules. I wish there wasn't this war. But I'm not sitting it out. — noltenc

1. Obama gins up race hate 2. based on lies 3. for 2 years 4. black man commits 2 racial murders 5. media ignores — noltenc

Later in the afternoon, Breitbart switched its lead homepage story to this: