BANGKOK — Last Monday, my aunt called me at around 7 p.m. A careful and soft-spoken woman, her voice was filled with worry: “Turn on the TV. Huge explosion at Rajprasong. Might be a bomb.” As she spoke, I heard a wail of sirens stream downtown on the expressway near my house, followed by more wails, and more, and more.

A six-pound pipe bomb had exploded in the heart of Bangkok, killing at least 20 and injuring more than a hundred. The bomb had been placed on a bench inside a small Hindu sanctuary dedicated to Lord Brahma—a quiet square within a bustling district, Rajprasong, of high rises and glitzy malls. This was our Boston Marathon bombing, but on a larger scale; everyone in the city was either personally affected by the bomb, or knew someone who was. One friend was on the Skytrain that ran above Rajprasong when the bomb exploded. Another, who was at a mall a hundred yards away, wrote on Facebook, “Have never felt or heard something so loud before."

Given all this, I expected some determined soul-searching from my country. I anticipated shock, grief, and most of all, the focused pursuit of justice. But instead of allowing for a genuine recovery, the Thai government has done everything in its power to convince the public that there's nothing to see here, everything is fine, let's all move on. Meanwhile, it has bungled almost every imaginable aspect of the criminal investigation.

It began hours after the explosion, when the military government, which came to power in a coup last year, started the blame game. The junta chief, Prayuth Chan-Ocha, pointed fingers at a faction of the Red Shirts, an anti-government group in the Northeast provinces, only to be forced to recant moments later. Police officers then blamed Uighur groups for the bomb, only to be overruled by their commanders, who insisted that this wasn’t an act of international terrorism. No one knew anything, but the authorities—desperate to project competency and progress in their investigation—pretended they did. As these leaders declared one speculation after another, the Thai public expounded on these conjectures with rumors of their own, and the public discourse over Thailand’s biggest terror attack devolved into a nationally sanctioned Telephone Game.