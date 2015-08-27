The last song on A Tale of God’s Will is “Dear Mom,” an ode to Blanchard’s mother, Wilhemina. Before Hurricane Katrina landed in New Orleans, Wilhemina decided to stay with her sister, who planned to head to Mississippi, instead of driving to Atlanta with her son and his family. Blanchard insisted she join them, but she said, “No, no, no, no.” Then the hurricane hit. Water overtook the levees he’d always been told would be strong enough, and the neighborhood was flooded. All you could see were rooftops and the elevated train tracks nearby.

After reaching Atlanta, Blanchard did what most of us did: turn on the news and watch the ruination of New Orleans from afar. For him, the devastation wasn’t real until he saw it onscreen. “New Orleans always floods, so you say that to us and it doesn’t really mean much. Until they showed me a picture of the Circle Foods store, which is at Claiborne and St. Bernard.” That’s in the Seventh Ward, about twelve blocks inland from the Mississippi River. “For anybody who knows the city, it’s in the middle of the city, which is the closest thing to being landlocked we will ever have.”

Blanchard got nervous. Then he got scared. Where was Wilhemina? “I started calling my mom, and she never answered her cell phone,” he said. “For two weeks, dude, my mom didn’t answer her cell phone.”

She picked up eventually. “You know, but here’s the things about it: I didn’t know whether to strangle my mom or just look at her and laugh, because it’s funny now, it’s funny now. But when I finally got my mom I go ‘Mom! Where have you been? I’ve been trying to call you. For two weeks!’ And that ought to show you how much she touched her phone, because the battery lasted for two weeks. She said, ‘I heard that thing buzzing in my purse, I didn’t know what it was.’”

His mother survived the storm and the flood, but her home in New Orleans’s middle-class Pontchartrain Park neighborhood—the one Blanchard grew up in—didn’t. In a wrenching scene in When the Levees Broke, Blanchard brings a tearful Wilhemina to the house. Mere blocks from the Industrial Canal, the structure remained intact, but its interior was destroyed. Due to legal battles and unsafe conditions inside the home, it would be nearly ten years after the storm before Wilhemina was able to move back in.

“What really pissed me off were all the discussions about whether we should rebuild New Orleans,” he said, singling out the laissez-faire speculation about the Lower Ninth Ward shortly after Katrina. “What pissed me off about that neighborhood, which was probably one of the neighborhoods hit the hardest? It’s a low-income neighborhood, but most of those people owned those homes.”

He tells me this as we drive into Ponchartrain Park toward the house he grew up in. It is ranch-style, like most in the neighborhood, with new fixtures in front. The door looks especially new. The Blanchard family home is barely recognizable from what I saw of it in Lee’s documentary. He points to the roof, reminding me that he was photographed sitting there for the cover of A Tale of God’s Will. A light is on inside, but it’s a little late for a visit. We just stand out in the street so he can illustrate how much has changed in the old neighborhood where he played football with his friends; he points out the telephone poles that marked the end zones. Did you know that one of the world’s foremost jazz trumpeters busted his lip as a kid on this very driveway? The scar becomes visible when I hold up my phone and shine a light on it.

What was truly bizarre, he said, was the water line on the homes straight down the neighborhood, from house to house. But strangest was the silence. It reminded him of the same quiet he heard when he brought his mother back to the house after Katrina: no people, no birds, not even insects making noise. “Right now, you’re hearing crickets. That wasn’t happening. Right now, you can hear movement on the highway over there. That wasn’t happening.” Blanchard added that he saw a deer leg lying near the FEMA trailer across the street. “We never saw deer back here,” he said. Let alone the predators that ate them.

Now, the animal parts and wreckage are gone and the crickets are back. The homes are repaired; some out-of-place newer ones built on stilts are here, too. Some homes never came back. Some people didn’t either. “Any other time when I was growing up and we were standing right here, I’d pull up right here and somebody would be like, ‘Yo, T! What’s happening?’ Because they’d be out, doing stuff.” We still don’t know how many were killed by Katrina and its horrific aftermath. But the block Blanchard used to know has also passed away. “I miss this, man,” he tells me as we head back to his car.