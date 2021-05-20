Can Floods Be Prevented?

The flood in the Mississippi Valley is one of the great disasters in our history. From 6,000,000 to 7,000,000 acres are in the region affected, the population of which is at least 350,000 persons. Of these, some two-thirds have been evacuated to refugee camps, and the other third remains living precariously in the upper stories of houses, or camping out on knolls, inadequately sheltered and menaced by starvation and epidemic. The number of dead will never be known exactly, but is at least 300; and the damage to property is estimated at various amounts from $200,000,000 up. Since a great part of this comes from the pockets of poor people who have lost all they have in the world, the work of rehabilitation will require huge sums, which are not now in sight. Fields must be replanted, cattle and work animals replaced, houses repaired or substitutes built, roads reconstructed. This money must be provided, either by private charity or through a federal appropriation which, if it is to be made soon enough to be of any use, will require a special session of Congress.

It is only natural that people should be asking whether such disasters as this are in fact preventable. On this point, it can be said definitely that the measures taken in the past have certainly been inadequate. These have consisted almost exclusively of building levees, on which about $168,- 000,000 has been spent by the federal government since 1879. Every time a bad flood has occurred—and they have come at an average interval of only six years—the levees have been built higher. Yet almost every time, the next flood has broken through or has gone over the top of the dike. This has been true of the three great floods of recent years: those of 1912, 1922 and 1927. It is inevitable that people should begin to ask whether the federal and state authorities, who are pinning all their hopes to the levee system, are not making a mistake—whether their attempt at a cure does not in reality aggravate the disease?

Before the coming of the white man, the Mississippi frequently overflowed its banks, in the regions near its mouth. A vast area went under water temporarily, with the melting of the snows in the north and the coming of the spring rains. Not only was this true, but the river had its own "spillways^" or extra outlets to the sea, through which the surplus water ran off. The struggle with the river in the past century, and particularly since 1879, has been a record of continuing attempts to reclaim lands in the flood area. The natural spillways have been cut off. The levees, of which there are now 2,500 miles, have been built ever higher and stronger. The fight to narrow the area which is subject to flood has been a successful one. Yet it stands to reason that if the same amount of water is made to follow a narrower course it will run in a stream proportionately deeper. A small part of this added depth will be accounted for by the scouring effect which the more rapid current will have upon the main channel; but most of it will be represented in the form of increased depth of water with corresponding likelihood that the levees will be broken or submerged. This would be true, even where the volume of water the same as in former years. But there is, unfortunately, the best of reason to believe that the volume of water in flood times has been enormously augmented as a result of the short-sighted policy pursued in the northern states.