Can Floods Be Prevented?

Before the coming of the white man, the Mississippi frequently overflowed its banks, in the regions near its mouth. A vast area went under water temporarily, with the melting of the snows in the north and the coming of the spring rains. Not only was this true, but the river had its own "spillways^" or extra outlets to the sea, through which the surplus water ran off. The struggle with the river in the past century, and particularly since 1879, has been a record of continuing attempts to reclaim lands in the flood area. The natural spillways have been cut off. The levees, of which there are now 2,500 miles, have been built ever higher and stronger. The fight to narrow the area which is subject to flood has been a successful one. Yet it stands to reason that if the same amount of water is made to follow a narrower course it will run in a stream proportionately deeper. A small part of this added depth will be accounted for by the scouring effect which the more rapid current will have upon the main channel; but most of it will be represented in the form of increased depth of water with corresponding likelihood that the levees will be broken or submerged. This would be true, even where the volume of water the same as in former years. But there is, unfortunately, the best of reason to believe that the volume of water in flood times has been enormously augmented as a result of the short-sighted policy pursued in the northern states.

Such a flood as we are now experiencing takes place when we have heavy rain, or rapid melting of snow, or both, throughout a large part of the 1,200,000 square miles of the Mississippi Valley. That has been the case this year, and in every preceding year of high water. However, before the Valley had been settled, there were several factors, operating to hold back the flood waters, which are no longer so effective as they once were. Along the western slopes of the Appalachians, where the Ohio and its tributaries rise, there were extensive forests. In several ways these served to retard the creation of torrents of water. The air above a forest is cooler, producing frequent slight precipitation instead of an occasional deluge. The fall of the water is slackened by its striking the leaves and by the necessity for its working through the spongy mass of dead vegetable matter which covers and interpenetrates the top layer of the soil. The roots hold the earth together and prevent its-.washing down into gullies which form a convenient channel for the flood current.

Further to the west, where most of the countryside consisted of open plains, the margins of rivers were heavily wooded, and this timber served the same purpose as the forests. The plains, before they had been broken by the plow, were covered with a rich, heavily matted vegetation. Even the most torrential rains were unable to get through to the roots, loosen the soil and wash it away. There were, moreover, numerous swamps and marshy places which acted as natural reservoirs in periods of excessive precipitation, holding the waters until they drained off slowly in the course of weeks, or evaporated. Finally, there were many lakes, which also caught and 'impounded much of the surplus water.