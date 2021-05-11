As always, the question remains to what extent the damage could have been avoided, and is therefore the result of unwise human policy. Professor Paul D. Sears commented last spring that throughout the entire area then subjected to flood, bad farming methods had largely destroyed the precious top layer of soil which, bound together by grass roots, holds back the water after excessive rain of snow. H. H. Bennett, director of the United States Soil Conservation Service, estimated that the last fourth or fifth of the flood’s violence results from faulty agriculture; it is this last part, of course, that does most of the damage.

City-planning experts, assembled in New York while the present flood was at its worst, commented that “spot zoning” was responsible for much of the damage in the river towns. Cities are not planned or zoned as a whole; if they were, low lands in danger of inundation would be kept restricted against residential or business use. (In most towns, only the poorest people live in the flood danger zone, and the catastrophe to them when the waters rise is correspondingly greater.)

We can prevent flood damage if we are willing to pay the price; it means billions spent on soil conservation, billions more on flood control and the inauguration of city, state and regional planning on a scale never contemplated thus far.