While many political pundits have been thrown into a tizzy by Donald Trump’s unexpectedly strong and robust popularity as a GOP candidate, none have been quite so addled as Weekly Standard editor William Kristol, who in the space of two months has gone from being Trump-curious, to being anti-Trump, to now becoming, in his own words, “anti-anti-Trump.”

When Trump first entered the race, Kristol welcomed him as a fresh voice who was energizing Republicans, and warned the GOP establishment against being openly dismissive of the billionaire reality show star. “It's very, very foolish if the Republican establishment or the Republican candidates treat him with disdain instead of saying, you know what, good to have more voices, good to have some unconventional voices in the race,” Kristol told radio host Steve Malzberg on July 7. But when Trump suggested that John McCain was not a real war hero because he had been shot down and captured, Kristol—who had long been an avid McCain partisan—turned on Trump. On July 19, on ABC’s This Week, Kristol unloaded on Trump, saying, “he was a controversial character who said some useful things, I think, and brought some people into the Republican tent. But he jumped the shark yesterday. He's dead to me…. I mean, he insulted every veteran … with these insane statements about how it's your fault that you're captured or shot down…. So I'm finished with Donald Trump. And I don’t think it's going to—he'll—and I don't think—I don't think he'll stay up in the polls, incidentally.”

Kristol then went through a phase of constantly and incorrectly predicting Trump’s imminent demise, saying on nine separate occasions that we had hit “peak Trump.”

But now that it's clear he was wrong about Trump's staying power, Kristol is articulating an “anti-anti-Trump position.” As Kristol explained in a series of tweets on August 20, “I remain not pro-Trump, but I'm once again drifting into the anti-anti-Trump camp.” Kristol’s feelings about Trump have been going up and down like a yo-yo. How do we explain that?