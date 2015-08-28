Another possibility is that someone who doesn’t much care for me used my email address out of spite when setting up his own account. I have, in fact, encountered this form of identity theft before. Last year pirates posted free, downloadable copies of one of my books on several torrents around the web. I emailed the hosts of those torrents with demands they take the book down, demands which I thought had been ignored. But a few days later my inbox began to overflow with all manner of spam from mostly European domains, a flow that continues, in somewhat diminished form, to this day. Clearly a retaliatory pirate had sent my email to some sort of spam central. I have also written many articles about politics that have drawn impressively enraged replies, occasionally accompanied with threats of bodily harm. In short, I have enemies.

On the other hand, there must be very few people who would be so outraged by a writer of slender renown who, when wracking their brains for a fake email to put on their dirty-weekend accounts, would choose my address instead of that of a more famous target. And of course there other, more immediately gratifying targets to choose from: bosses or teachers, employees or ex-lovers, the uncle with repulsive politics, the neighbor who runs his lawnmower every Saturday at dawn. The media haven’t said much about such innocents, but surely they populate the cheat sheet in numbers that are not trivial.

A third possible explanation of how I landed on the sheet is that, just perhaps, I did sign up for Ashley Madison. Some years ago, I wrote a book about the CIA’s illegal kidnapping and torture of an alleged terrorist in Italy. Over several years, I tracked down ten or so undercover operatives behind the crime, largely by comparing scraps of data they scattered about Italy with similar data on the web. If a spy used a pseudonym to check into a hotel in Milan, and the pseudonym matched a username on a chat board for Corvette lovers, I went to the site and paged through the relevant posts, then went to similar sites and did the same. A lot of those sites required users to set up accounts before viewing their pages, and many were a lot more shadowy than chat boards for car enthusiasts. One disturbingly violent paramilitary site remains graven in my memory; but that was an exception. Of the scores of accounts I have set up over the last decade, both for the CIA job and others, I deleted nearly all after a few minutes or days, and they fled my memory soon thereafter. Although I think I would recall a site as thematically and graphically striking as Ashley Madison, it is conceivable I subscribed briefly and have forgotten. Another writer has found herself on the list of shame for similar reasons.

And signing up for Ashley Madison isn’t the only way to get in the dump, since data from other outposts of Avid Life Media, the parent company of Ashley Madison, are in it too. Avid Life owns sites like AdultFriendFinder.com, CougarLife.com, EstablishedMen.com, and ManCrunch.com, which are just places where people, single or not, can meet other people to arrange sex or its antecedents. Reports vary on how many data from the sister sites were leaked, but the consensus is that it was a lot. In other words, a large number of people whose only “crime” was to express a desire for sex, have had their names (and possibly sexual predilections) revealed and associated with an adultery website, their passwords and credit cards put within the grasp of identity thieves, and all the rest.

Like others in our situation, my wife and I tried to learn more about the account attached to my email address by logging on to the various Avid Life sites. At each, we were told no account was linked to my email; if one had existed, it had since been deleted. Had we been braver or more foolhardy, we might have ventured into the dark web and tried to access the raw data, which could perhaps tell us which website my email was attached to, when the account was opened and closed, from which IP addresses the account had been accessed, and whether one of my passwords or credit cards had been compromised. But the ominous threats of encountering ruinous malware in the dark and among the torrents held little allure for us. Nor were we eager to possess stolen goods—that, apparently, is a prerequisite for seeing your own data, since you have to download everyone else’s stolen data along with it.