Why We Love Donald Trump's Face

Donald Trump likes to say that he’s “very good looking,” but this is not quite true. He is no handsome square-jawed Marco Rubio, or Rick Perry, or Mitt Romney. His head is huge, his aging skin caked in bronze makeup, his eyes encircled by concealer that is too light. He’s got these distinct round cheeks that he’s passed down to all his kids. Sunlight often catches the powdery dust of his makeup sitting on his blond eyebrows.

But he is very good to look at. Because unlike most of the other candidates, Trump shows real emotion. He’s not afraid to make himself look really ugly. And this is one of the most important components of the aura of “authenticity” Trump projects. He somehow seems genuine even when he’s obviously bullshitting, like when a supporter held up a copy of The Art of the Deal at a Michigan rally and Trump said, “That's my second-favorite book of all time. Do you know what my first is? The Bible!" He points to the crowd, and then gives a thumbs up, smirks, and thumbs up again. "Nothing beats the Bible. Nothing beats the Bible. Not even The Art of the Deal.”

The key to Trump's authenticity is that he actually enjoys all of this, and it's obvious on his face. Take his performance before a massive crowd in an Alabama football stadium last month. In a bit he's repeated dozens of times, Trump says, "Who cares if it rains, right? You know if it rains I'll take off my hat and prove—" And he stops talking, and dramatically takes off his hat and runs his hand over his hair with great satisfaction, twice. "—I'll prove once and for all that it's mine." The crowd goes crazy. All his emotions are clear right there on his face—he seems to actually enjoy the physical sensation of running his hands through his hair on stage. He pauses to savor the moment. Letting himself feel and express real emotions is one of Trump's greatest gifts, because he seems like a real person, not a pre-taped personality. He shows joy and rage and contempt and even irony—irony while posing for photos with the American flag.

I’ve been a fan of Donald Trump’s face for four years. When he dropped his fake presidential campaign in 2011, it felt like a breakup. I was working for a news website, posting up to nine stories a day, and the funnest thing to write about was Trump's birther campaign. For months, I cropped high-quality photos of his face, scrutinizing different angles for the most ridiculous expression that would befit a story about, say, Trump's unbelievable bragging about his wealth, or his admission that he was just a teeny bit birther. The best is a classic Getty Images shot from a rally in Boca Raton, in which his face is frozen the most beautiful (hideous) square-ish O, a mixture of a child's tantrum and an opera singer. You rarely get to know a face so well unless it belongs to your significant other.