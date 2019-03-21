Liberty to Starve

Expression of resentment against the Supreme Court for its action in declaring unconstitutional the New York State Minimum Wage Law, or arguments to show how and why the legal reasoning of the majority was faulty in this case, are beside the point. The Court, by its long succession of decisions on social legislation, has left us with a condition and not a theory. The opinion of the majority is the law, regardless of what we think the majority ought to think, or what the law ought to be. Let us examine as coolly as we can, in a moment of shock and discouragement, what the situation is, and how it arose.

Congress has no power to regulate hours or wages of persons in manufacturing, mining and most other branches of industry and trade. Such persons are supposed by the Court not to be directly engaged in interstate commerce. In its decisions on the N.R.A. and the Guffey coal law the Court has made this sufficiently clear. The wages, hours and employment conditions of these persons, in the opinion of the Court, are matters of local concern, and in dealing with them the federal government invades rights reserved by the states when the Constitution was framed and ratified. The natural inference would be that the separate states therefore do have the right to regulate hours and wages. With much difficulty, laws establishing maximum hours for women have been passed in numerous states, and have been upheld by the courts. Employers always object to these laws, and frequently defeat them on the ground that interstate competition penalizes those states with the shorter hours. State laws, however, establishing maximum hours for men would undoubtedly be thrown out by the courts. And the states have no power to establish minimum wages either for men or for women. Thus there is no governmental power in the United States, either national or state, to regulate hours and wages generally. The rights reserved by the states are taken away again by the federal Constitution, according to the reasoning of the Court majority.

How does this strange thing come about? The Fifth Amendment forbids the federal government to deprive persons of life, liberty or property without due process of law. The Fourteenth Amendment, adopted after the Civil War to secure the newly established rights of the Negroes, places the same restriction on the action of the states. The Courts have held that "freedom of contract" is one of the liberties protected by these amendments. Numerous states within the past two decades have passed laws forbidding the employment of women at wages below a minimum cost of living. Such a law, passed by Congress for the District of Columbia, was in 1923 held by the Supreme Court to contravene freedom of contract. The Court also held that the passage of a law of this kind did not constitute the "due process" by which, according to the Constitution, persons could be deprived of life, liberty or property. The decision, in other words, assumed that when a woman takes a job, she makes a contract with the employer, and that if the state forbids her employment at wages even below the minimum cost of living, it not only interferes with her freedom of contract, but does so without due process of law. Precious liberty 1 This decision made inoperative the various state minimum-wage laws, except as they might work through publicity or-persuasion. Ten states have laws of this kind.

Subsequently New York State passed a new type of minimum-wage law, in the hope of getting round the Supreme Court's objection. In the District of Columbia case, the Court had pointed out in its opinion that the value of a woman's services to her employer might be below the minimum cost of living. The new law therefore directed the administering authorities to consider the value of the services rendered. In other respects also it took pains to see that the procedure should be as far from arbitrary as possible. Seven states now have laws similar to this. They joined in asking the Supreme Court to sustain the New York law in this case. But the majority decided (the vote was five to four) that these modifications made no difference; that the whole matter was outside the powers of the states.