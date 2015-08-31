Making sense of why federal authorities shut down the gay-escort website Rentboy.com on Tuesday has proven a difficult task, judging from the reactions in the media and from several activist organizations. That the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement, a division of the Office of Homeland Security, was at the forefront of the investigation, arresting the company’s chief executives and several employees on charges of criminal prostitution, is not helping matters any—it's hard to imagine how male escorts could be a priority for OHS, given the state of world affairs. And, more baffling: The raid comes two weeks after Amnesty International's landmark vote in favor of the full decriminalization of sex work and prostitution on the grounds that these laws violate the human rights of the workers.

LGBT rights organizations are justifiably furious. In a statement, the National LGBTQ Task Force said “it's time for our federal justice system to get its priorities straight and it’s time once and for all to decriminalize sex work.” The Transgender Law Center went even further: “With this raid, the U.S. federal government is not only jeopardizing countless people’s lives and only source of livelihood,” they write, “but sending a clear and troubling message that the country is less invested in addressing systemic issues of racial, economic, and anti-LGBT injustice than in further criminalizing the individuals most marginalized by those systems.”

The media tended to condemn the government’s actions: For one, Rentboy has run openly since 1996, hosting parties (in the U.S. and internationally) and participating in Pride parades; it is the founder of the International Escort Awards, known in the industry as the Hookies. By charging the escorts nothing more than a fee to advertise on the site, Rentboy could hardly be seen as exploitative of its workers—as Graeme Reid noted at Human Rights Watch, the site itself operates more like Uber or Airbnb. The men who advertised on the site set all the rules: their rates, hours and boundaries. And is a site that sets up a scholarship fund to help its workers go back to school really the best target for this kind of prosecution?

The essence of the outrage: If federal prosecutors were really interested in demonstrating they were cracking down on sex trafficking and exploitation, why did they choose Rentboy to send the message? The escorts advertising on Rentboy were certainly not being coerced into the sex trade. They weren’t being abused or exploited by traffickers. The Feds must have known this, since neither exploitation nor sex trafficking are mentioned as concerns in the criminal complaint.