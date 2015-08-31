Injustice collectors tend to leave explanations. They demand to be heard. Before his Facebook manifesto, and two days before his rampage, Christopher Dorner sent CNN’s Anderson Cooper a DVD outlining his grievances. That same year, 2013, Jennifer Jakeman Cooper studied a small group of serial, spree, and mass killers who left would-be manifestos. Most of the texts were rambling, repetitive, and disorganized. The collectors' grievances can typically be lined up beside a corresponding paper trail documenting that he, in fact, was the problem. WDBJ management began filling Flanagan's employee file with examples in 2012. “On three separate occasions in the past month and a half you have behaved in a manner that has resulted in on [sic] or more of your co-workers feeling threatened or uncomfortable,” one memo stated. It was written by the news director just two months into Flanagan's tenure. Other memos chided him for aggressive behavior and "misinterpreting" what his co-workers did and said. He'd previously been fired from a Tallahassee station for "misbehavior " against co-workers.

In literature, we'd call collectors like this an unreliable narrator of their own story, including their suicide. "Even my cats died because of [the station]," Flanagan’s suicide letter said—a statement that even Dr. O'Toole, who has faced down countless murderers and serial killers, was taken aback by. I discussed Flanagan with her and other experts on mass killers this weekend. "That failure to take responsibility for his actions!" O'Toole said. He had a few wake-up calls, which would provoke most people to consider their own flaws: no job, slaughtered cats. "He just doesn't," she said. "In the face of so much, he just doesn't."

But injustice collectors never see fault in themselves. "They do not engage in serious self-examination to look at their own faults or shortcomings, it is always the fault of someone else, always," said Gary Noesner, who helped create and lead the FBI's hostage negotiation unit, and served as chief negotiator for ten years. "They have almost no anger management coping mechanisms. My view is that these are the most dangerous individuals that we face in society."

Flanagan's sense of faultlessness echoed his Columbine forerunner. When Harris was arrested on three felony counts for breaking into a locked van and stealing electronic equipment the year before Columbine, he blamed the owner. "How come, if I'm free, I can't deprive a stupid fucking dumbshit from his possessions if he leaves them sitting in the front seat of his fucking van out in plain sight and in the middle of fucking nowhere," Eric howled in his journal."Fucker should be shot."

Collectors tend to be egocentric and narcissistic. Unbridled superiority leaps off Flanagan's suicide notes, and his work history. A third TV station, in Alabama, chose not to hire him when the news director called his references, who described him as “exceedingly difficult to work with.” Is there a greater tell of blind superiority and reckless infallibility than listing people eager to vilify you on your own job application?

Whatever you do, don't cherry-pick quotes from a collector and believe it explains him. They tend to state their motives emphatically, but they are mostly outbursts. They're emphatic about everything. Were the Charleston murders really the "the tipping point" that Flanagan said they were? Was he trying to start a race war? Maybe. But one of the primary targets of Flanagan's anger was black men. (Also white women, but not the white men running the country.) The Columbine killers, who Flanagan cited, said they also hoped to jump-start a revolution, but did nothing to foment one. Eric Harris wasn't hunting slow drivers, expresso-speakers, or the WB network at Columbine High. And certainly not “niggers and spics and chinks” in his mostly-white school. The Bath school bomber said he was avenging a local tax increase to fund the school, which he blamed for his foreclosures and financial ruin.

Don't believe them. Injustice collectors hate everyone, and that's not what we mean by a "hate crime." That term is for perpetrators targeting a specific group or class. Collectors like Flanagan are usually lashing out at all of us. Most are targeting no one, even the unlucky victims they kill to even the score with the human race. "The goal of someone who hates another person or group is to destroy them," O'Toole said. "The hater turns people into objects. They are no longer human and easier to kill."

O'Toole made an interesting distinction between transient emotions and the endurance of hate. Anger and even rage are temporary feelings. Rage may drive you to the urge to kill, but if you come down from the brink, the feeling will pass. "Hatred is a constant emotion, which is why it is so hard to 'rehabilitate' a hater," she said.

It’s hard to defuse a collector once his rampage begins.

And it’s hard to defuse a collector once his rampage begins. "As a negotiator, this person always scared me the most," Noesner said. Their potential for a violent conclusion runs high. Noesner described a collector as a cup filled with emotions, always working up to a boil. He found them "supremely challenging to negotiate with, because no matter what you do, you have a difficult time tamping down those emotions." Hostage negotiation is all about easing people toward a place where they think clearly to make better decisions. "For [collectors], once they work up to a frenzy, there is no turning back, no moderation," Noesner said. "Anger drives every waking minute, with a strong sense of revenge and a desire to make someone pay."

As Flanagan wrote in one of his manifestos, "I've been a human powder keg for a while...just waiting to go BOOM."

Most of us have been known to bear a grudge, and we're not likely to kill. That’s why O'Toole distinguishes two types of collectors: "non-aggressive" and "dangerous." The dangerous category is distinguished by at least one incident where the person lashed out aggressively and disproportionately to the supposed injustice. Injustice collector Aaron Alexis killed twelve people at the Washington Navy Yard in 2013. Years earlier, he felt mocked by construction workers over a parking dispute. He stewed over it for weeks, and finally shot up one of the worker's vehicles.

Elliot Rodger was reported to police for trying push to push several young women off a ten-foot ledge at a college party in 2013. He began plotting an all-out attack for Halloween, chickened out, and the following May, he struck. He posted "My Twisted World" to the web—his 137-page manifesto justifying his rampage around University of California, Santa Barbara. He lambasted all sorts of groups and ultimately "humanity," but saved most of his vitriol for women, guilty most often of rejecting him. His spree included an attack on a sorority house, where he killed two women and injured another. He also stabbed three men in his apartment, shot a student at a deli, and drove around shooting pedestrians. He killed six people and injured fourteen before killing himself.

Flanagan left a litany of disproportionate responses this week, ranging from the quietly obnoxious to violent. He got so unruly when WDBJ finally fired him that they called the police and co-workers locked themselves in another office for safety.

Flanagan labeled his rants "suicide note," but treat that assertion skeptically as well. Few of this breed are yearning for death as an antidote to misery, but their homicidal lust is so strong that they're willing to sacrifice themselves to enact justice. What other option is there? Get caught, and allow the inferior authorities to pass judgment? Ha! Like the Bath and Columbine killers and many others, Flanagan killed himself to escape capture. Collectors like to have the last word.