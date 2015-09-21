How to Create the Perfect Public Food Market

Thus the collision course so many other public markets have set, or found, themselves on: either precious and overpriced boutique collections, hokey theme parks two steps more “local” than Knott’s Berry Farm, or down-at-the-heels wholesalers that look little different from the car-part shops on the same block. Boston Public Market is trying to achieve an elusive balance: pleasing the people who now consider artisanal, local food to be a basic human right, and people who just need to get dinner on the table.

Take those five sinks (one each for hand washing, food prep, vegetable washing, rinsing, and sanitizing knives and cutting boards), a somewhat extreme extension of the public health measures introduced for food markets by, among others, the pushcart-hating Mayor Fiorello La Guardia to get vermin-attracting peddlers off the New York City streets. Without those sinks, Silverbrook wouldn’t be able to offer samples of sliced tomatoes, because the knives used to cut them might pick up bacteria from cutting watermelon radishes if they are not washed. (Don’t even think of those times you popped yellow cherry tomatoes or Kentucky wonder beans into your mouth straight from the crate—do you have any idea of the risks you were taking?) This is one of the reasons farmers’ markets are so often in parks and parking lots rather than actual buildings.

Real success for Boston will mean appealing to many kinds of people: the tourists who clog Quincy Market just next door; the office workers from the adjacent financial district; the subway riders who use the four nearby stops; and, to my mind the most necessary group, the people who flock every Friday and Saturday to the open-air Haymarket for dirt-cheap, middling-quality, not-so-fresh, seldom-local produce and meat. Haymarket’s “success needs to be our success,” Liz Morningstar, the Boston Public Market’s CEO, told her board soon after taking the job two years ago. She did not want to turn a cold brick shoulder to the non-artisan shoppers, including those who rely on food stamps, just outside her doors.

Idealistic inclusiveness, then, is much harder to put into practice than to write into a fund-raising prospectus or architect’s program. Equipping vendors to take Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) isn’t as easy as it sounds, Morningstar told me. Honey, for instance, is popular with Asian customers, including ones who pay with SNAP, and Chinatown is just one neighborhood over. But a local specialist like the Boston Honey Company is ineligible to take snap if it doesn’t sell the usda’s full “market basket” of foods. Morningstar went through bureaucratic hoops to act as a clearinghouse for vendors so that customers can use snap for every eligible product at the market; each stand selling produce participates in Bounty Bucks, a Boston city program that matches up to $10 a day for SNAP purchases of fresh produce from farm vendors.

Watching the Boston Public Market come to life over its first few weeks was like watching a seesaw seeking equilibrium. I had fresh in mind an example of a market that sinks, or maybe rises, to the wrong end: Union Market, just past a neighborhood of luxury-condo mid-rises in northeast Washington, D.C., that seems to have sprung up from a razed wasteland. The market looks like the backdrop of a cosmetics ad: a gorgeous brick factory-style building on the site of a historic market rebuilt after a fire and painted bright white, with one scarily shiny and all-too-kempt food boutique beside another.