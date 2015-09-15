I read articles, web sites, and books in search of expert guidance. This was depressing. No matter how I tried to lose weight I would be letting some people down. The fat-acceptance folks were sure it was oppression that kept me from celebrating my fleshly self. They wrote essays about the politics of airplane seats and “health at every size.” For them, dieting was counterrevolutionary. The new-agier types talked up colonics and cleanses. I considered these but my imagination overwhelmed me. Some doctors seemed to be saying that weight loss was basically impossible. Others recommended therapy before reduction. The Atkins bubble had popped so I wouldn’t be trapped in a purgatory of steak. The burgeoning paleo movement advocated for pork chops and greens. And everyone agreed that the caloric model of nutrition was a cultural disaster, a great lie—that food was more than numbers. My body was a battlefield.

Calories, even if wrong, I could understand. I knew how to program a computer, so I went with calories, with the thesis that although I couldn’t manage myself from moment to moment, a machine could. So I built the site. I used the programming language Python and wrote some code using a framework called Django (named for the musician) that makes it very easy to construct a database.

To create the kind of application I wanted required a firm definition of my model of the world. This is good. Simple. Everything could be divided into events and energy. Breakfast, for example, was an event, during which I’d add energy to my body, in the form of pancakes or eggs or, as was increasingly likely, high-fiber cereal with skim milk. Every food that I added to my database was an energy source, and I assigned it a certain number of calories. Riding a bicycle, meanwhile, was an event, one for which I’d use the energy in my body; I associated it with a negative number (-500 calories per hour). After each event, I’d hurry to a computer and log what happened. This was my system.