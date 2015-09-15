I had it all: charts, graphs, a system, blood pressure dropping into a healthy range, a love for a bicycle. The pounds came off and they stayed off—for a while. I can’t pinpoint when it all went south. After a couple years, the weight crept back on, not all of it, but an awful lot. Lots of things have happened to me. I had the twins, which cut into my bike-riding. I like to joke that I still need to lose my pregnancy weight. And now, four years later, I’m giant again. Every now and then I do my damnedest to get back in there and track calories, but I can’t bring myself to write about what I’m feeling. And I stopped uploading pictures. The site is just a few sporadic updates about sausages and cereal, and not much else. Numbers and meals.

All of this has made me incredibly empathetic to the tools of the quantified self, the little devices that have sprouted around the world—step trackers, wristbands, smart sneakers that connect to your phone—the technology that people use to count steps and track their calories. I’ve tried a few of them because I’d love to get back on the wagon.

But they’re not for me. They lack the capacity for narrative. A chart is not a story. And at least for now, I don’t have it in me to reenter my system and write about my thoughts and ideas. I’ve watched friend after friend show up with black buttons affixed to their lapels, with liquid-crystal readouts. I’ve watched them download calorie trackers and do all manner of tracking. And I’ve also watched, with total sympathy, as they flamed out. And so I’m offering myself up as a cautionary tale about data: It changed everything for me, but then it stopped working.

I went back and looked at some of the things I wrote while I was losing weight; now that I’ve gained much of it back, the person who was riding his bike 50 miles at a time feels like a stranger. Here’s what I wrote in November 2012, when I was still deeply invested in this long diet:

My life was placed in amber when I started to lose weight. I stopped living it and became an observer. Work became confusing, relationships changed because I could no longer define them in familiar terms of food and drink. ... It all came at a price, and I am now at least somewhat an impostor. ... Writing everything down, externalizing the internal process of appetite management, cyborgizing so that I could alter and edit myself at a slight remove. ... This is a different life, one in which basic physical processes have become less about what feels good and more about information. ... Weight loss—the self-improvement industry in general—is a kind of natural, physical postmodernism. You become the text you are editing, rewrite your feelings, the body.

The counting of calories was essential, a way to understand the texture of my existence—food and sweat and so forth. A big part of what worked was the measurement, imperfect as it might be, of what was too much. For some reason related to my fundamental wiring, when I hit that line I always cross it. So having that number go from black to red was a way to know that I’d let myself slip. Some days I crossed over, but for a while there, I stayed on the dark, calm side of that line.

But nothing yet has given me the answer to why I stopped. I loved losing weight; I loved being more fit. I hate that the weight crept back. But it did, and anyone who would sneer at me for lack of willpower is welcome to walk a mile in my size-44 trousers. What I’ve been wrestling with now that I no longer quantify myself is why I don’t want to write the stories and take the pictures that made my diet blog compelling. I think it’s because it’s too detailed a mirror. I’m not in denial about the calories, or the snacking, or the judgments of the scale. I just don’t want to tell that story any more. And until I’m willing to I don’t know how I’m going to get better.