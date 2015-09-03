Does death exist in the realm of Kurniawan’s fiction or not? Told by an omniscient narrator, jumping back and forth across an Indonesian twentieth century that includes the final stage of 300 years of Dutch colonialism, the Japanese invasion during World War II, the liberation struggle and decolonization after the war, internal tensions, rebellions, a genocidal massacre in the mid-’60s, totalitarian rule for three decades, and the bloody occupation of East Timor, Beauty Is a Wound is full of dead people who nevertheless refuse to vanish.

Translated into English for the first time, Beauty Is a Wound is a novel making a claim about capturing a nation, its resurrection of Ayu a prologue to Kurniawan’s depiction of the coming of age of Indonesia as a modern, twentieth-century entity cobbled together out of more than 17,000 islands, 700 languages, and with the largest Muslim population in the world as well as significant minority populations of Hindus, Buddhists, and Christians. This transformation of many cultures into a nation is also the focus of Man Tiger, Kurniawan’s other work to appear in English, even if this latter book is written in a contrasting style, just as taut and lean as Beauty Is a Wound is sprawling and capacious. Its focus is for the most part on a young man called Margio who lives in a small, unnamed village on the Indian Ocean, a place far from the metropolitan centers and seemingly cut off from the excesses of history. But just as Beauty Is a Wound uses Ayu’s resurrection as an opening move for the exploration of a nation, Man Tiger begins with an equally dramatic incident that will also have to be unpacked for its larger, societal meaning. This is the brutal killing of a middle-aged playboy named Anwar Sadat (not the assassinated Egyptian president), whose throat is ripped out by Margio. As we read on, we learn the killing has really been carried out by a magic tigress, “white as a swan or a cloud or cotton wool,” who has come to live inside Margio, a creature connected to the past of Margio and his people.

The feisty, opinionated, and resourceful Ayu embodies the intersection of past and present in a different manner. Born into a family of Dutch plantation owners but with a native woman as one of her grandmothers, Ayu grows up a privileged young woman in the fictional port town of Halimunda. But her colonial entitlements are brutally swept aside by the Japanese occupation, and she is imprisoned and forced into prostitution. Nevertheless, as Ayu remakes herself into the most desired prostitute in Halimunda in the decades after decolonization, she becomes the moral center of the novel, capable of humanity, wisdom, and joy even as the world around her turns dark and bloody.