In Indonesia, efforts to recall and mourn the past have included the publication, in 2012, of a report by the Indonesian Human Rights Commission on the army’s role in the killings; attempts at reconciliation by individual members of a Muslim mass organization also implicated in the slaughter; and screenings of the two documentaries made by Oppenheimer.

Kurniawan’s political awakening seems to have proceeded in step with this larger process and worked its way into his books. A philosophy student from a provincial background at the Gadjah Mada University in the city of Jogjakarta, he was radicalized as a thinker and writer while throwing stones against the police in the anti-Suharto protests of the late ’90s and the clandestine dissemination, by a semiunderground left party, of Toer’s banned Buru quartet novels. He would go on to write his dissertation on Toer, which was rejected by his university faculty review committee when he first presented it in early 1998 because Toer was a dissident figure but easily approved when he submitted it again after Suharto’s ouster.

Nevertheless, when it came to artistic practice, Kurniawan clearly wanted an approach other than Toer’s, with its accumulation of details and its steady, linear narrative. So while Toer’s quartet is comprehensive in nature, each novel building upon its predecessor, Beauty Is a Wound depends heavily on sudden shifts in time and scene. Moreover, from its opening line, reminiscent of the flashback-flash forward disorientation of the famous first sentence of Gabriel García Márquez’s One Hundred Years of Solitude, its use of the fictional realm of Halimunda to tell the story of a nation, its powerful female characters, and its identification with the underclass being swept aside as brutally by despotic nationalism as it was by old-school colonialism, Kurniawan’s novel seems far closer to the tradition of Latin American magic realism of the “Boom” era of the 1960s and ’70s than to Toer’s writing.

But if magic realism is all there is to Beauty Is a Wound, there would be something anachronistic about it, as if Kurniawan, unaware of the evolution of the novel elsewhere, had been working away in a literary Madagascar. He was born in 1975, almost a decade after the publication of One Hundred Years of Solitude, and there is reason to see influences that are much more contemporary. An energetic blogger, Kurniawan has written about the close affinity he feels with the Chilean novelist Alejandro Zambra, who portrays a Chile that traveled a path very similar to Indonesia’s, where the army general Augusto Pinochet followed up a CIA-backed coup with the torture and killing of leftists and heavy doses of neoliberal economics.

Beauty Is a Wound wants, at one level, to remember what happened and, in the process, restore dignity to those tortured and killed. Yet in spite of the immense brutality depicted in the novel, there are no one-dimensional oppressors, not the Dutch, not the Japanese, and not even the cold, violent Shodancho, who directs the anti-Communist massacre in Halimunda and is a rapist many times over. This is less a matter of the psychological complexity of the characters and more an aspect of the novel’s plot, which periodically introduces a new twist into the story and forces a fresh response from the characters. An oppressor can become a victim from such a turn of events, or a playboy an activist. It is not hard to see, in such morphing of story and character, the wide-ranging influences behind Kurniawan’s fiction, including the West Javanese ones identified by Annie Tucker, the translator of Beauty Is a Wound, who writes that it draws from “the bawdy wit and epic scope of wayang theater; the folk tales for which the region is famous; and Indonesian horror and martial arts genre fiction.”

Kurniawan’s blog reveals a voracious reader who forages far and wide in the manner of an autodidact blissfully free of the derivative cultural norms popular among non—Western national elites or the regimented aesthetic ideas promoted by Western creative writing programs. He writes that he leapt from reading Indonesian pulp fiction in his childhood to devouring a world canon of Toni Morrison, Salman Rushdie, García Márquez, Knut Hamsun, and Dostoyevsky. One can see something of both realms in Beauty Is a Wound, from its surprising leaps in plot and bursts of comedy to its ambition in depicting the making and unmaking of a nation.

That wide range of reading might also explain the testing, experimental nature of his writing and how Man Tiger, at least formally, is so different from Beauty Is a Wound. If the latter is an epic novel, the former gives the impression of being built upon a close observation of life in the provinces, where the young men are migrant workers in the cities and the women they court pine away for their letters and go every Monday to the village hall for the weekly arrival of the postman. The houses and huts are small, the people all known to one another, but the rural characters possess a stark grandeur and take on a disturbing familiarity as the narrative begins to linger over scenes of killing and a burial gone horribly wrong.

Here, too, in a place seemingly far removed from the tremors of history, are the ghosts of Indonesia’s bloody past. We see, as the story falls back in time from its dramatic opening, Margio’s growing rage as he, his sister, and their mother, Nuraeni, are subjected to terrifying violence by Komar bin Syueb, the barber who is Margio’s father. This is followed by the deft seduction of Nuraeni by Sadat, in whose house she works as a maid. As in Beauty Is a Wound, Kurniawan is exceptionally sensitive to women and children trapped in a brutal, self-interested patriarchal world and one feels, in the frustration and heartbreak of the moody Margio, in his growing anger at his father and Sadat, an indictment of an entire generation of violent patriarchs—Suharto and his henchmen—who handed out suffering to those they claimed as their own.

Man Tiger and Beauty Is a Wound constitute a retort from the present to the dark times, while also acknowledging that the dark times may not yet be over.

It is easy to think that the novel, whether representing the coming of age of a character or of a nation, is bound to follow the bourgeois European model of bildung, or education, with protagonists finding calm and acceptance after their growing pains, and with nations reaching the flatland of the end of history after theirs. What Kurniawan suggests is that this is a false model for much of the world and that the past is not over and done with quite so easily. In that sense, both Man Tiger and Beauty Is a Wound constitute a retort from the present to the dark times, while also acknowledging that the dark times may not yet be over. Against the killings of those years and the collective amnesia used to blank out the fate of the victims—a kind of second death, as it were—Kurniawan’s fiction summons its legions of ghosts. Against the strongmen who presided over violence and abuse, it raises the dead Dewi Ayu and brings to life a magic tigress hungry for justice.