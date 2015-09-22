Gardner was brilliant but, unlike Humpty Dumpty, he was humble. Robert Weil, Gardner’s editor in the final decades of his life (he died in 2010), told me he remembers him as “an intensely modest and sweet man…He was like a kid plucked out of The Wizard of Oz…The prairie wonderment and innocence never left him, even in his nineties.” But he also had an impish sense of humor (he once panned one of his own books in The New York Review of Books writing under the pseudonym George Groth) and a hyper-logical intelligence: both important prerequisites for understanding the mind of Charles Dodgson, the Oxford mathematician better known as Lewis Carroll, who spent his spare time writing nonsense epics for children.

It was Gardner’s idea that the Alice books should be annotated; he first asked the great logician Bertrand Russell to write the notes, but when Russell declined, Gardner stepped in to do the job himself. Children’s literature was not a respectable object of scholarly attention at that time, and Gardner’s introduction opens somewhat apologetically. He concedes that “there is something preposterous about an annotated Alice” before offering a defense of the undertaking: “No joke is funny unless you see the point of it, and sometimes a point has to be explained.” And Carroll, he reminds us, was a uniquely hermetic writer:

In the case of Alice we are dealing with a very curious, complicated kind of nonsense, written for British readers of another century, and we need to know a great many things that are not part of the text if we wish to capture its full wit and flavor. It is even worse than that, for some of Carroll’s jokes could be understood only by residents of Oxford, and other jokes, still more private, could be understood only by the lovely daughters of Dean Liddell.

What follows does far more than explain Carroll’s jokes (though it does that, too). Gardner’s marginal text is encyclopedic, gathering together a small mountain of biographical and bibliographical information on Carroll with much else besides. At times it functions as a field guide to Victorian England, describing such unfamiliar items as “bathing machines” (“small individual locker rooms on wheels”) and “comfits” (“hard sweetmeats made by preserving dried fruits or seeds with sugar and covering them with a thin coating of syrup”). Gardner tells us that when Carroll was writing, “there was considerable popular speculation about what would happen if one fell through a hole that went straight through the center of the earth.” He diagrams every movement made by characters in Through the Looking-Glass, whose narrative Carroll carefully modeled on a game of chess. He points out allusions to the Alice books by later authors (T.S. Eliot in “Burnt Norton,” James Joyce throughout Finnegans Wake) and provides the originals of the mostly forgotten songs and poems that Carroll parodied. We learn that the phrase “mad as a hatter” probably arose because “the mercury used in curing felt...was a common cause of mercury poisoning,” and that “Victorian children actually had dormice as pets, keeping them in old teapots filled with grass or hay.”