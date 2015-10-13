This is heaven-sent talent, regardless of whether or not you’re partial to his assessments: You can’t hit the ball like Serena, and you can’t read Milton like Fish.

Across more than a dozen books and in his New York Times column from 1995 to 2013, Fish has written on virtually every vital cultural issue. In the 1980s, he morphed from an astute scholar of seventeenth-century literature (in addition to Surprised by Sin, his early books include a study of the poet George Herbert) into an opaque theorist of “interpretive communities.” His 1980 book Is There a Text in This Class? was a reader-response extravaganza taken seriously by both philosophers and fellow theorists. Human beings, he argues, are never truly free in their thoughts or speech because everything they think and say is a product of their histories, their “communities,” the undulations and vicissitudes of their selfhood. The same notion underpins much of his work on free speech, which he believes “is just a name we give to verbal behavior that serves the substantive agendas we wish to advance,” just “a political prize” and never “an independent value.”

With his New York Times column, Fish added the “public” to “intellectual.” That visible platform permitted him to declaim in whatever register he chose, to rankle all whom he perceived as intellectually complacent or ideologically deluded. In his book There’s No Such Thing as Free Speech (1994), published the year before he began his column, he’s clear about his targets: Those who give us “overheated and overdramatic characterizations of our situation, whether they come from the left or the right,” and those who betray what for Fish is a capital crime, a “willful disregard of history.” In the preface to that book, Fish warns: “Neither the defender of the status quo nor the proponent of radical change will find much comfort in these pages.” That nobody’s-safe incensing throughout Fish’s work, the volleys against both left and right, can look a touch like shtick, an overinsistence on his lone-wolf credentials when everybody knows that the career academic must by definition be a conformist: You don’t get very far without getting along. He has crafted himself into that sad marriage of contradictory terms reserved for the few: academic superstar.

Fish won’t traffic in the misplaced idealism that says an academic’s work can “shape the world.” Teachers, he reasons, are powerless to “fashion moral character, or inculcate respect for others, or produce citizens of a certain temper.” Teachers can and should, however, show students how Milton’s poetical majesty functions on the page, how Milton gives you the language for what happens to you while living, and in doing so, teachers can impart a passion for the personal efficacy of literature. In Professional Correctness (1996), Fish’s counsel for those many optimists on American campuses is this: “If you want to send a message that will be heard beyond the academy, get out of it.”