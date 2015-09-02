The largest myth surrounding college sports may be its inevitability.

An early version of this fiscal sorting may already have begun. An NCAA vote in August 2014 afforded the Power Five increased autonomy over the rules governing the treatment of players. For example, Alabama, which plays in the SEC, can now offer its athletes better health insurance and scholarships than, say, the College of Charleston, which competes in the Colonial Athletic Association. Last December, in a harbinger of what might happen in an open market, the University of Alabama-Birmingham, which plays in Conference USA, a “mid-major” in the current parlance, announced the termination of its football program, citing insufficient financial resources. “As we look at the evolving landscape of NCAA football, we see expenses only continuing to increase,” UAB president Ray Watts said. “Football is simply not sustainable.” Six months later, UAB decided to resurrect the football program, possibly as soon as the 2017 season. In an interview in June, Watts said the school’s students, alumni, and the city of Birmingham itself had “stepped up,” with $17.2 million to cover the team’s operational deficit. The overall dynamic for the smaller schools remains ominous: An open market system would sustain premium teams that have the ability to compete for premium players on the basis of how much they could pay them. The rest could be forced out of existence altogether.

One unavoidable by-product of the reduction in programs would be a corresponding drop-off in the number of athletic scholarships. “If you introduce an open market, or a quasi-open market,” Zimbalist said, “the coaches would no longer have 85 scholarships.” He estimated that the number might shrink to 45, or about the same as an NFL roster. “If you have to pay, then you become more frugal.” Consider the ramifications: This new, purportedly more just system would provide for the professional-quality players at the expense of the larger pool of merely elite ones. Remember that the people swept away by this capitalist tide would largely be young men from low-income backgrounds, many of whom would not qualify to attend their schools on academic merit. It is an odd remedy for exploitation that takes away access to education for significant numbers of the exploited.

The intricacies of pay systems, of who would be paid what and why, merit further deliberation. The byzantine work-arounds needed to square everything with Title IX, the admirable law that requires similar provisions for male and female athletes, would have to be reckoned with. As would full and fair compensation for revenue indirectly tied to on-field performance, as with the O’Bannon case. The ruling for the plaintiffs recommended that at least $5,000 per player, per year of eligibility, be set aside to compensate the players for their use as video-game avatars. The money would be kept in a trust until each player completed his eligibility. Not exactly big money, but it really should be if we’re striving for equity of treatment.