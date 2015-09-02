Salman Rushdie's Baffling Arabian Nights

The bulk of Two Years takes place “eight hundred and more” years after Rushd and Dunia’s idyll in Moorish Spain. A great storm has hit New York City, somehow reopening the “slits” that separated the jinn and human worlds, and beginning a period—1,001 nights, of course—of supernatural events referred to by the somewhat deflating term “the strangenesses.” A down-to-earth 60s-ish gardener by the name of Mr. Geronimo discovers that he is levitating several inches off the ground; aspiring graphic novelist Jimmy Kapoor wakes up to find his superhero creation brought to life; Theresa Saca, a spurned femme fatale and gold digger, murders her lover by shooting lightning from her fingertips. As it happens, these characters all lack earlobes, which marks them as “Duniazat,” descendants of the philosopher and the jinnia princess. In this “new age of the irrational,” their newly unlocked powers, along with those of their ancestor Dunia (a.k.a Princess Skyfairy, a.k.a. the Lightning Princess, a.k.a. Aasmaan Peri), will be set against evil jinn and armies of religious zealots, whose fear has driven them to superstition.

The whole story is, we come eventually to learn, narrated by an undifferentiated “we” standing in for the third-millennium, rationalist society made possible by the novel’s events. Yet the narrator’s position in this sci-fi future has negligible effect on the novel’s fascination with contemporary pop culture. In fact, Rushdie’s parable of realism in crisis reveals as little of our real as it does of the narrator’s. Between easy pastiche and postmodernist wink, his satirical gestures are knowing, but flat: People grow disappointed in a “jug-eared” president; a “babyfaced tyrant” orders his subjects to cut their hair like his; the land of “A.” comes under the sway of the “Swots,” extremists who “had studied very deeply the art of forbidding things.” It’s great fun and games, for those who enjoy such things, but simply chalking contemporary events up to the meddling of jinn offers little insight into those events or into Rushdie’s plot, much as describing a character looking as though “Rene Magritte had painted Stan Laurel in shades of light brown” gives little insight into character.

Meanwhile, Rushdie’s much-remarked too-muchness is alive and well. Rarely is there not another character he can add (Why not an Italian playboy, whose penchant for “bored wives” is rewarded by a curse that makes him fall in love with all women, including—imagine!—the unattractive ones? Why, in the end he opens a restaurant!), one more location, one more spike of plot. No character is allowed a single name—they must be given at least two or three. The great jinn Zummurrud cannot be merely a formless malevolent force; he must also be a fan of classic science fiction. Nor can Mr. Geronimo be just a gardener-cum-rationalist-messiah. He must also be the Bombay-born illegitimate son of a fiery Catholic priest, the nephew of a gay architect with a troupe of cartoonishly-drawn Cuban houseboys called “the Rauls,” and the son-in-law of an “intellectually flamboyant” real-estate developer named Bento V. Elfenbein. His primary client is Alexandra Bliss Farina, a.k.a. the Lady Philosopher, daughter of a pet-food tycoon and his unaccountably “much more youthful, Siberian” wife, who is the mistress of an estate on the Hudson called La Incoerenza (“incoherence,” again). Mr. Geronimo not only lives in Kips Bay (which, as Rushdie seems to pride himself on knowing, is “the last forgotten neighborhood in Manhattan”), but he also has a landscaping office in Greenwich Village and mows lawns in the Hamptons too.

There’s a feeling of contingency to the story, no turn of plot seeming so necessary that it can’t be easily revised after the fact. Mr. Geronimo visits Fairyland, but his presence there, like his love affair with the jinnia, is as quickly explained away and undone as though it meant nothing at all: “Lost in fantasy, it is hard for us to see him clearly there amidst the cloud-cap’d towers, the gorgeous palaces. We too need him back on earth.” (If you fail to catch the Shakespeare reference, fear not—the same phrase will return, more explicitly, later on.) This happens so frequently that any sense of pleasure one might derive from Rushdie's indisputably freewheeling imagination is sabotaged by how little he appears to care for its fruits.