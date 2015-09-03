Paid Leave for Fathers Is Good for Everybody

“From a financial point of view, I should have stayed at work.”

One reason is that Danish men, on average, earn 16.4 percent more than women, which means many families are better off financially if the father continues working while the mother takes most of the leave. As a consequence, fathers like Bo, a 33-year-old engineer, must decide if time with their newborn is worth the lost income. Because he wanted to stay home without taking away from his wife’s fully paid leave time, Bo resolved to take three months of unpaid leave after negotiating with his employer. “From a financial point of view, I should have stayed at work,” he conceded. “That would have maximized our income.”

Denmark’s unequal distribution of parental leave also contributes to a highly gender-segregated labor market. Since women take most of the parental leave, private employers looking for full-time workers have a disincentive to hire young women who, if they become pregnant, will require a substitute worker. Thus, many Danish women opt to work in the public sector for its abundance of part-time jobs. A 2010 report by Denmark’s Ministry of Employment found that two-and-a-half times more women work part-time than men; family responsibilities was the top reason women gave for doing so. The result: Danish women comprise 68 percent of the public sector workforce but only 38 percent of the private sector.

The gender pay gap and segregated labor market have prompted calls to reform Denmark’s parental leave policies. In 2011, the government proposed a solution popular in the other Nordic countries: to earmark a portion of the total shared parental leave exclusively for fathers. The impassioned debate that ensued, and the ultimate fate of the “father’s quota,” should serve as a lesson to U.S. policymakers as the movement for paid family leave reaches critical mass: Get the law right the first time around, because there might not be a second chance.