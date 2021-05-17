Mickey Mouse Slouches Toward Bethlehem

Pieties abound elsewhere at Disney World. Perhaps the central piety — which is behind the imago fascination of Mickey himself but controls as well the mythology propagated by the entire enterprise — is a faith in the simple virtues of children and childhood. But as those virtues get filtered through the American money machine they become, as we all know, drippy sentimental. This they of course do at Disney World. Even the cutie com of Winnie-the-Pooh has been incorporated. Furthermore many of the peripheral characters and myths that the Disney interests have appropriated over the years have been gimcracked to death, so that they have none of their original integrity. As my wife observed, Mickey Mouse is in some respects the only authentic figure on the grounds. Now I submit, Mr. Bentham, that when half the country is busy flying, driving and pedaling down to Fla. to be infantile—and infantile as well in the worship of gods that are false, and that drip —then there is at work here more than a pleasure principle.

I have just seen this phenomenon, and though 1 thought I was too old and experienced in the ways of my country to be shocked by anything, the experience did shock me. We are being taken. ladies and gentlemen, taken in a big way. We sheep weren't there just for pleasure, just for laughs. We were there for something higher, something ineffably cultural, an important life-experience, and perhaps more than that, an ultimate experience; at any rate something to fill the vacuums of our lives. The mouse knew our need.

And TV? (I have not forgotten that this is a TV column.) The precedent at Disney World shows us how far a country that lives in a social and ideological vacuum can be betrayed by a vacuum-ideology. I doubt if we can find in the history of the world a better example of the worship of a false god than now, west of Orlando; in our national emptiness we are, it has been convincingly demonstrated, open to anything. So the question immediately comes up: what will the next anything be?

If The Wizard of Oz were not a teensie weensie bit passé I would suggest that somebody build a $500 million empire based upon it in the Arizona desert. For would not the Wizard make another perfect non-god for eventual serious worship? (The film is halfway there already.) Aside from the Wizard my inclination is to look to the tube for the next big imago breakthrough, and while I don't know which tube celebrity to put money on — Lucy in the Everglades? Archie Bunker in the Tetons? —my heart sinks when I contemplate the tube's potential to follow the Disney path.