America Should Not Help Europe With the Migrant Crisis

Those are the places where American aid is most needed, and the U.S. has provided over $1.4 billion in humanitarian assistance for Syria and its neighbors—more than any other country. That money has supported food, vaccination, women’s health, and education programs. One food voucher program has helped 1.3 million Syrian refugees in five neighboring countries.

As for refugees themselves, the U.S. resettles more each year than the rest of the world combined, according to Kathleen Newland, co-founder of the Migration Policy Institute. Between 2010 and 2014, 71 percent of resettled refugees found homes in the U.S. Most of them are not currently from Syria but rather Bhutan, Burma, and Iraq. That’s because the U.S. takes them through two means: those apply for asylum upon arrival, and refugees who are processed by the U.N. abroad and referred for resettlement. Those in the former group require the financial wherewithal to travel halfway around the world, and those in the latter must wade through a slow, bureaucratic process, filled with paperwork, medical checks, and security screenings. Most of the resettled refugees spend up to 20 years in processing before arriving. For Syrians in particular, the security screenings are the most difficult hurdle.

“For Syrians, the most serious obstacle is the security advisory opinion,” Newland said. “In a refugee situation where people have left their homes without documentation, it’s very hard to pin down what their associations are, very hard to prove the negative, to prove that they don’t have a close relative fighting with ISIS or any of the other groups the U.S. government considers a threat.”