We'll Never Have a Tech Utopia

Tech is the locus for our general utopian desires and our wishes for a better life. Think of Uber: Not just what it does, but the feeling of hailing a ride from your phone, tracking its arrival, rating your driver, sharing stories about exceptionally bad or good service with friends. Phones in hand, it feels like we are creating the future.

Though that kind of personally transformative technology feels good to use, it replicates and reinforces the very power structures we hope to change. Again, Uber is instructive. Though once-billed as a “ride-sharing” service that would democratize getting a lift, through the rhetoric of its executives and its investments in self-driving and mapping technology, it is now clear it at least hopes to become the next iteration of mass transit. It is a model of transit as an on-demand system, replete with surge pricing, precariously employed drivers, and routes based solely on ridership numbers. Public transit systems, on the other hand, currently have to fight to maintain their built-in inefficiencies in order to ensure service to impoverished, or isolated areas—something for which Uber’s tech-enabled seamlessness would have no place. In a similar vein, AirBnB's promise of a better, more personalized system for accommodation certainly has made tourism more affordable. But in another of tech's unintended consequences, the service may well be exacerbating the problems with gentrification and housing costs in cities that are already increasingly unaffordable.

We thought technology was supposed to make the world a better place. The breathless hope of One Laptop per Child, talk of Twitter revolutions, and the dreams of Elon Musk speak to a desire to solve immense problems. But as the sheen wore off, we saw it was no panacea: access to laptops alone doesn't measurably improve education, and Twitter's use in galvanizing protest didn't extend to the messy business of rebuilding countries.

Now, it's clear that tech is not a neutral force, and can make things worse. The inescapability and drudgery of work is made worse by the constant accessibility of email, Slack, and mobile devices. Public platforms enable racist, sexist, and other abuse, giving hatred a platform and community. This is to say nothing of the poor working conditions where the gadgets are made, the lack of diversity in Silicon Valley and its unexpected results, or the ways tech is linked to the erosion of labor’s power.

Fifteen years ago, the dotcom bubble peaked; a year later, it burst and sent the economy into a spiral. We promised we’d be more careful the next time. Today, tech is once again ascendant, and the sensuous nature of the touch screen is obscuring what’s reproduced. Again, we believe in the mystical, revolutionary power of the digital object. And again, it’s a wish for the novel item to shove us into the future and explode the world we know.