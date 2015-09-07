America Wants You to Feel Ashamed About Procrastinating. Don't.

Are we changing—becoming less disciplined and more distractible over the past few decades? Or could it be that we only think procrastination is bad because we have internalized problems with the way our economy operates?

As the labor force shrinks but the amount of work that (supposedly) needs doing remains the same, work is compressing to occupy more of the time and space of a smaller number of workers. A typical worker may only spend eight hours at the office, but because so much of her work is as portable as her brain (and tablet), she can give attention to it at any time or place: while riding on wifi-enabled public transit, on the couch just before bed, or in the bathroom.

Furthermore, as postindustrial work becomes more abstract, the link between productivity and reward grows more tenuous. If it’s hard to tell whether a worker is doing a good or bad job, or if productivity does not depend on individual effort, or if the work is not really productive even at its best moments, then there is no rational reason to try to produce more. The worker who completes tasks ahead of schedule may in fact just be assigned more work.

What if people don’t want to be more productive, or don’t want to fulfill their potential, and what if they’re right not to? We hold productivity up as a supreme virtue now, but there have always been other things worth aiming for: pleasure, wisdom, or holiness, to name a few. What if the disutility of work—its boredom, constraint, and physical discomfort—weighs heavier in the balance than productivity? If you know you’re going to be paid the same whether or not you work diligently, then you may as well minimize the time you spend on tedium.

Procrastination is not a failure of will; it is instead a rational way to safeguard self and sanity against work’s expansion.

Procrastination, then, is not a failure of will; it is instead a rational way to safeguard self and sanity against work’s expansion. In the absence of other limits, like a reasonable workload or a strong union contract, procrastination forces work into a corner, bounded by self-preservation and a deadline. Procrastination protects leisure, however diminished by guilt, against the tide of work’s domination of our lives.

The challenge is not to stop procrastinating; it is to procrastinate well and without guilt. Clicking through listicles is better than nothing, but it doesn’t qualify as the true leisure that the German Catholic philosopher Josef Pieper claimed was “the basis of culture.” Writing in the aftermath of World War II, Pieper feared that capitalism and communism alike would impose regimes of “total work” on their societies and thereby turn human beings into mere functionaries. Leisure, encompassing all that cannot be monetized, from the arts to worship, must be our priority.

The young man whom Booker T. Washington scolded, the one who read French and had a messy yard, is a model for better living through procrastination. He perhaps knew that you could spend a lifetime weeding and never be done. Thorns and thistles are a fact of the world, and pulling up the tallest of them just reveals smaller ones, creating more work with diminishing returns. Cultivating the intellect will offer greater rewards.

So unless you are a firefighter (or the restaurant chef preparing my meal), you could probably stand to procrastinate better. Give it a try this week. Find something you would genuinely rather do than your work, something that will engage and gratify your mind. (Pieper, betraying his occupational and religious biases, recommended contemplation.) Do it at your desk, if you can get away with it.

Once you’re done, and while you’re still feeling good, take on the task you had put off. At the end of the day, declare it finished. Then go home.