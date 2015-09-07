America Wants You to Feel Ashamed About Procrastinating. Don't.

Puritan theology, after all, considered procrastination a sin. Jonathan Edwards preached in the early 1700s that those who delay doing good works “flatter themselves that they shall see another day, and then another, and trust to that, until finally most of them are swallowed up in hell, to lament their folly to all eternity, in the lake that burneth with fire and brimstone.” Think about that the next time your gutters need cleaning.

Prim Americans during the industrial age believed procrastination stunted economic and moral growth. In his 1901 book Up from Slavery, the African American educator Booker T. Washington procrastishamed “a young man, who had attended some high school, sitting down in a one-room cabin, with grease on his clothing, filth all around him, and weeds in the yard and garden, engaged in studying a French grammar.” Because the young man was doing something frivolous when there was real work to be done, Washington said that this scene was “one of the saddest things” he had seen in the rural post-Reconstruction South.

We still moralize about procrastination, but now we do it scientifically.

We still moralize about procrastination, but now we do it scientifically. Classical economists assume that everyone wants to maximize productivity and minimize waste, and so they are baffled by people who understand the cost of delaying a task, like studying or filing income taxes, and nevertheless put it off. Why, these economists ask, is the present so much more valuable than the future?