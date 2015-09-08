Life as Player One

For Clune, games aren’t escapist. They’re more real than reality, because they purify life into refined elixirs, concentrates of experience. “[...] Suspended was gone in the way of being everywhere,” Clune writes at the end of the first chapter—gone, he means, in the way that you stop noticing something you constantly see:

I played it at the right time. I don’t know what would have happened if I had waited until I was sixteen, but playing it at seven changed me. It gave me a new direction to grow. While my parents and friends and teachers were helping part of me to grow up towards the people, another part of me had begun to grow out, away from them.

For you non-players, this is the eldritch magic of video games. They refine your desires, reprogram them, inform you what you want—each game shows you what you should want, what you should need, gives you a new value system to adhere to. They grant you a scaffold, a new, strong skeleton where you can anchor new muscles and graft new skin. In the garden, god made Adam and Eve; many generations later, an Adam created a virtual garden and made a model of his body out of pixelated mud. Clune came along just after.

If it sounds as though I’m likening playing video games to a spiritual experience, that’s because I am. “Insofar as I have a “spiritual” side, I think it was shaped by the experience of playing computer games from a young age,” Clune said in a conversation published in The Believer. The first generation of players like Clune, who started when game technology had only just become a recreational, at-home pursuit, often found their pastime worried about and attacked unless they were playing one of a few acceptable games, like Super Mario Brothers or Where in the World Is Carmen Sandiego? In general, gaming wasn’t seen as healthy or normal. (There’s a darkly funny scene in Gamelife where Clune’s mother takes away one of his favorite games, The Bard’s Tale II, because she fears it has something to do with demons.) That attitude persisted well into the ’90s and early ’00s, before everyone had a relatively powerful gaming device in their pockets, and it created a class of gamers for whom games took on a kind of secret, fetishistic power. Games weren’t play. They were serious. They were a way of life.