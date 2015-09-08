Life as Player One

If it sounds as though I’m likening playing video games to a spiritual experience, that’s because I am. “Insofar as I have a “spiritual” side, I think it was shaped by the experience of playing computer games from a young age,” Clune said in a conversation published in The Believer. The first generation of players like Clune, who started when game technology had only just become a recreational, at-home pursuit, often found their pastime worried about and attacked unless they were playing one of a few acceptable games, like Super Mario Brothers or Where in the World Is Carmen Sandiego? In general, gaming wasn’t seen as healthy or normal. (There’s a darkly funny scene in Gamelife where Clune’s mother takes away one of his favorite games, The Bard’s Tale II, because she fears it has something to do with demons.) That attitude persisted well into the ’90s and early ’00s, before everyone had a relatively powerful gaming device in their pockets, and it created a class of gamers for whom games took on a kind of secret, fetishistic power. Games weren’t play. They were serious. They were a way of life.

This is the eldritch magic of video games. They refine your desires, reprogram them, inform you what you want.

This is where Gamelife draws its strength. The plot is Clune’s childhood as understood through his fascination with seven beautifully complex games, each of which taught him about a new piece of the world: Suspended, The Bard’s Tale II: Destiny’s Knight, Ultima III, Wolfenstein, Elite, Pirates!, and Might and Magic II. From The Bard’s Tale II, Clune learns how numbers can make fantasy realistic, lifelike; from Ultima, he begins to understand the secret power of maps and the authenticity of two dimensions. From Pirates! Clune’s introduced to the alchemies of trade. Each game shepherds him through life—the various traumas of middle school, his parents’ divorce, the heat of a globally warmed summer, the isolation of the suburbs, hopeless pool parties, college, grad school, a grad school breakup, and, presumably, beyond.

In each game too, Clune finds a new body, a new self. And this isn’t the first time he’s written about the transformation: Gamelife is Clune’s second memoir. His first, White Out, is an account of Clune’s time as a heroin addict in Baltimore, MD, when he was a graduate student. It’s an infectious tale; Clune’s prose there is ecstatically figurative, just as it is in Gamelife. “Dope gives me a new, dope body,” Clune writes. “And the way the world looks from deep inside the dope body! From high atop the white tower. The world. It would break your human heart to see it. Everything so smooth, gleaming so smoothly.” And on:

Dear reader, I floated like an astronaut in the white world. October 1999. I sat on my ratty couch reading Walden for my seminar the next day. Imagine me there in my white space suit, heavy sound of mechanical breathing, my white eyes dim behind the glass shield of my helmet, the book spread out before me. I unhooked the ropes of words from the lines on the page, strung them between my bookshelf and the stars in my window, and they began to glow.

From Gamelife:

Looking through the car window at the blue sky. What was blue color outside was a quiet feeling inside me and I thought: I will stay like this forever. Peace, I thought. Like they say in church. Peace. [...] Nothing can harm me (peace) nothing can bother me. There’s something inside me that won’t change. The unchanging thing inside me has a color. The color is sky blue. I looked out the windows at it. And when my father got back in the car the feeling lasted, this feeling of a feeling that lasts. It was the feeling that the sky-blue feeling would last forever. That was the feeling I had looking at the sky. Strange, a feeling curled around on itself, like the Aztecs represent the sky as a blue snake eating its tail.

As is probably apparent from these passages, White Out and Gamelife arouse feeling in many of the same ways. In each the world seems imbued with a particular color, associated with a single mood: blue in Gamelife, white in White Out. There are the feelings of security in outside entities (Gamelife’s games, White Out’s heroin); there are prosthetic bodies (Gamelife’s “computer role-playing game bodies” and White Out’s “dope body”). And then there are the whole secret worlds inside closed experiences (Dungeons & Dragons, being high). The books are written past each other, though—a savvy decision, as introducing a heroin addiction into a video game book would derail the plot, and vice versa. Aside from a paragraph-long mention in Gamelife, Clune doesn’t address the future he knows is coming.