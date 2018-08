Perhaps it was the story of the fire that triggered in Chimen his life-long obsession with collecting books.

Enter into this secluded suburban household and a diorama of revolutionary images—from Russian peasant communes and revolutionary committees, to the more sedate imagery of Victorian English radicals—was there for the viewing. Chimen himself was not a particularly good storyteller—he frequently gave away the punch line of humorous anecdotes too early or, with more serious stories, got bogged down in too many details. Yet he knew so much about history and was so precise with his usage of names, his memory of places and dates, of who knew whom and who feuded with whom, that with a bit of imagination one could create one’s own vivid, three-dimensional plotlines to accompany his scholarly historical conversation. He provided the raw materials and empowered his guests or students to imagine the rest for themselves.

In his library the great dramas of generations of revolutionary struggle were tucked away. Take, for example, the small purple book, surprisingly heavy for its size, titled The Revolution and Siege of Paris, With the Elections and Entry of the Prussians, in 1870–71, by an anonymous author referred to simply as “An Eye Witness” (but subsequently identified as Percival J. Brine, a fellow of King’s College, Cambridge), which my brother chose for himself after Chimen’s death. Detailing the Prussian occupation of Paris that followed the Franco-Prussian War, Brine noted that “The streets were only too tristes. The fortifications were entirely deserted in those parts of the city allotted to the Prussians. The houses, shops, cafes, hermetically closed all day and night, not a soul at the windows, not a thing to be bought for love or money; in fact, it was like a city of the plague, that the people had deserted.”

Or ponder the little book, with the dull red cover, that occupied shelf space nearby. Embossed with the gold-lettered title Paris During the Commune, 1871, it was a blow-by-blow eyewitness account, by a now-forgotten Victorian Methodist minister named William Gibson, of the great revolutionary upheaval that, for a few weeks during the heady spring of 1871, delivered Paris to a workers’ revolutionary committee after the French military defeat in the Franco-Prussian War, and which, quickly and brutally, was obliterated by the army. “This day (Saturday),” he wrote in one of the letters to the Watchman and Wesleyan Advertiser that was collected in this volume, “has been a day of great excitement in Paris. Having occasion to go to the Northern Railway Station at six o’clock this morning, I heard the National Guards in all directions being [sic] the rappel, and knew something must be brewing.” Gibson matter-of-factly reported that there were bodies lying in the street, and that the injured were being dragged away by their comrades. “11 p.m.,” the letter concludes, “we hear the roll of cannon, but hope, nevertheless, to sleep in peace.”

Chimen spent a lifetime insulating himself from the flames, surrounding himself with so many books and so much knowledge, that something could be guaranteed to survive out of the ashes, out of the chaos of history. ‘When it came to books’, his friend Dovid Katz, a Yiddish scholar whom Chimen had first met when Katz enrolled to study with him in 1976, believed, ‘there could be no left or right, no good or bad, for Chimen: they were part of a magical sphere of life that he had command of like no other. How he loved to show the works of a rabbi and a radical philosopher on the same shelf, showing how the bookshelf is the true territory of human harmony’.

To me, my grandparents’ house, so ordinary from the outside, was my school, my university, my library, my sanctuary when the going got tough at home. I’d walk down the dull-red brick front garden path, between my grandmother’s rose bushes, and climb the three steps to the door. I’d ring the doorbell, and there Chimen would be: ‘Ah, Meester Sasha’, he’d announce, pretending to be surprised. ‘Miri, it’s Meester Sasha. Come on in’. And he’d kiss me quickly on both cheeks, his breath slightly stale, then pull me into the House of Books and close the door behind me.