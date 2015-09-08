The Labor Movement Needs to Take a Side on Criminal Justice Reform

These arguments are specious but ideologically potent. Over the years, police unions have gone beyond simply defending the status quo to actively encouraging the very policies that foster public mistrust of police—and, hence, the impetus for officers to seek greater protections in the first place. (Unionized correctional officers, many of whom are AFL-CIO members, have also played a significant role in lobbying for hardline carceral policy.) “Police unions have been very skillful for decades at playing the crime card,” said Walker. “If you attack us, or you oppose us, you’re soft on crime… and that’s been hugely successful.” Just last week in Atlanta, police officers locked in a public feud with the mayor over pay raises erected billboards warning drivers, “Enter at your own risk.” On the national stage, a number of Republican presidential candidates have attempted to blame the Black Lives Matter movement for two rare and seemingly unrelated cop killings in Texas and, more recently, Illinois. That Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker should be principal among those leading the backlash is fitting. Walker, who made a name for himself in conservative politics by gutting Wisconsin’s public sector unions, took care to exclude the police from his agenda and later counted on their political support during a fight over state budget austerity.

In that sense, Wisconsin also illustrates how labor should address the fundamental contradiction, as posed by Jacobin’s Shawn Gude, of “inviting agents of oppression into a movement founded on fighting it”—of mobilizing workers alongside police officers in a country where state violence is racially biased and race and class are indivisible. Labor’s biggest mistake in Wisconsin was channeling the energy of grassroots organizing into a short-term political goal—the recall election defeat of Scott Walker—rather than growing a sustainable base by tying the movement to other social justice causes. With the Supreme Court now poised to pull the rug out from public sector unions nationwide, as Walker did in Wisconsin, the existential crisis labor faces can either be an excuse to hold an untenable political line that includes the interests of police officers or an invitation to reconnect the movement to its ideological roots.

Statistically, the decision is already making itself. Latinos, the fastest growing demographic in America, and blacks—black women in particular—are already emerging as the new face of organized labor. But historically, too, from Union Leagues in the Reconstruction South to the United Auto Workers’ Walter Reuther on the frontlines of the March on Washington, racial justice is at the heart of labor solidarity in America, and vice versa. As Michael Billeaux, the former co-president of the Wisconsin University teachers’ assistants union, put it at a recent conference, “The labor question in this country has always been deeply, inextricably bound to the question of Black freedom, and when the Black freedom struggle advances, so, too, does all of labor.” It won’t happen all at once, and it probably won’t happen from the top down, but if Black Lives Matter is the latest incarnation of the Civil Rights struggle, then the future of the labor movement stands next to it.