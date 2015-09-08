The Labor Movement Needs to Take a Side on Criminal Justice Reform

Protesters were still marching through the streets of Ferguson last September when AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka got up to speak at the labor federation’s state convention in nearby St. Louis. The killing of Michael Brown, whose mother is a unionized grocer, by Darren Wilson, a unionized police officer, was especially wrenching for the “big family” of organized labor, Trumka said. “Our brother killed our sister’s son, and we do not have to wait for the judgment of prosecutors or courts to tell us how terrible this is.” Trumka went on to call for police demilitarization, an end to mass incarceration, and a “serious and open-ended conversation” to reckon with the labor movement’s legacy on race. In the same breath, he echoed perhaps the most dependable trope of blue shield apologia, inviting his audience to “think about what it means to be a police officer in this country where violence is so often the norm.”

A year later, it’s unclear how much longer Trumka and other labor leaders can continue to placate reactionary elements within their movement while also integrating a younger, more diverse, more radical generation of activists. When grand juries failed to indict Michael Brown and Eric Garner’s killers in December, the AFL-CIO’s sole affiliated police officers union sent Trumka a letter asking him to tone down labor’s support of Black Lives Matter protests. In July, unionized graduate students from the University of California system sent a letter of their own, asking that police be expelled from the federation. Black Lives Matter, for its part, has been defined by a willingness to hold supposed allies, like Bernie Sanders, accountable. Which means that sooner rather than later, and certainly sooner than big labor would like, unions will likely be forced to take sides in the debate over criminal justice reform. And painful though it may be for labor, the choice is ultimately not a hard one.

This August, to mark the one-year anniversary of Michael Brown’s killing, leaders of the Ferguson protests released Campaign Zero, a comprehensive policy platform whose stated goal is to “end police violence in America.” One of its ten components is a section devoted to the removal of collective bargaining language and state and local statutes that currently impede “effective misconduct investigations and civilian oversight.” That entails doing away with, among other things, obstructions to the civilian review process, officer participation on disciplinary appeal committees, and mandatory waiting periods that prevent investigators from speaking to officers within 48-hours of a shooting incident.

From a policy standpoint, Campaign Zero is a “tremendous document,” according to Samuel Walker, a University of Nebraska professor and criminal justice reform expert. Walker, who was not consulted by the Campaign Zero planning team, told me that the protections targeted by the platform’s “Fair Police Contracts” section have been negotiated, for the most part, “in the shadows”—even in cases where they’ve been codified into state law, under so-called Law Enforcement Officers Bills of Rights. Investigative waiting periods and other such stipulations, Walker said, lack any evidentiary justification or legitimate labor interest. When not simply rearticulating rights already guaranteed in the Constitution, their sole discernable purpose is to secure impunity for misconduct, Walker said. Police unionization got its start in the 1960s, in direct response to the Civil Rights and anti-war movements. Additional protections for police officers have been secured in waves in the decades since, always in the face of public unrest over discriminatory policing. “I’m a union person, I helped organize the faculty union here… but the police union contracts have things that are exceptional,” said Walker. “They’re just unreasonable and unacceptable.”