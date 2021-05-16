There is nothing new about the three martini lunch. More than 150 years ago Americans customarily gulped down three or four drinks with lunch. They drank just as heartily at dinner; a good many took eye-openers at breakfast. But, you say, what about the temperance movement? Weren't those God-fearing Americans of 1820 dry as dust? Not at all. We're talking about life in the United States before the temperance movement, before the WCTU, before Carrie Nation, and even before the idea of prohibition existed. There was a time before all those things when Americans drank as much hard liquor as they could get their hands on as often as possible. The average adult drank about three times as much alcohol in the 1820s as adults do now. And the consumption of alcohol had been growing vigorously. Between 1790 and 1830 the annual amount of hard liquor—primarily whiskey—that an average American drank nearly doubled.

All of this hearty drinking attracted a great deal of attention. The founding fathers were quite concerned. It was not so much the use of alcohol that worried them—they all drank—as its excessive use, George Washington, a whiskey distiller himself, thought that distilled spirits were “the ruin of half the workmen in this Country,” John Adams, whose daily breakfast included a tankard of alcoholic hard cider, asked, “Is it not mortifying that we Americans should exceed all other people in the world in this degrading, beastly vice of intemperance?” And Thomas Jefferson, wine connoisseur and inventor of the presidential cocktail party, feared that the use of cheap, raw whiskey was “spreading through the mass of our citizens.” In 1821 George Ticknor, a Harvard professor, warned Jefferson, “If the consumption of spirituous liquors should increase for thirty years to come at the rate it has for thirty years back we should be hardly better than a nation of sots.” This phrase and others like it were used over and over to describe what was happening to the United States in those years.

The typical American was drinking heartily, but not all Americans drank their share. It is impossible to obtain an exact accounting, but the American Temperance Society estimated that during the late 1820s nine million women and children drank 12 million gallons of hard liquor; three million men, 60 million gallons. At this high point the average adult male was imbibing nearly a half pint a day. And there were virtually no abstainers. To refuse a drink was, at best, bad manners, at worst, an insult, A guest at an evening party might be dragged to the sideboard and forced to down glass after glass. A refusal to drink under such circumstances was viewed as proof that the abstainer thought himself better than other people. And refusing could be downright dangerous. A gang of lusty Kentuckians angry with an abstinent comrade allegedly roasted him over a fire.