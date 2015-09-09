The last decade of American television has witnessed a marked rise in the “self-aware” romantic comedy. The period between Sex and the City and The Mindy Project saw shows that increasingly drew on the tropes of the Hollywood rom-com—of meet-cutes and courtship, followed by some bump in the road, though ultimately ending in Happily Ever After. But the same shows recognized how inadequate those tropes were in reflecting many of the difficult experiences we actually have in relationships. Parks & Recreation, Pushing Daisies, and The Mindy Project have explored what it would look like for a potential romantic couple to get together and stay together. More recently, Togetherness, Married, and Catastrophe test the possibility of darker and often more complex marriage plots. What happens, for instance, when happily ever after starts falling apart, but the relationship isn’t over yet?

Created by Stephen Falk (of Weeds and Orange Is the New Black), You’re the Worst is by no means a straightforward romantic comedy. While Falk’s sitcom traffics in obvious rom-com conventions, it rarely follows the narrative arc of a traditional romance. When we meet our star-crossed lovers, Jimmy and Gretchen, in the pilot, Jimmy has just been thrown out of his ex’s wedding, while Gretchen is trying to steal a food processor from the gift table. It’s an efficient way of establishing Jimmy and Gretchen as interlopers—characters who want to participate in the privileges of the wedding-industrial complex, but solely on their own terms. Following this logic, Jimmy and Gretchen take advantage of the no-strings wedding hook up all the while emphasizing how they don’t “do” relationships. They’re allergic to commitment. They prefer falling asleep alone.

By the time we leave Jimmy and Gretchen at the end of the season, however, they’re moving in together—and this is where the show really gets interesting. Along the way, they’ve already experienced annoyances, microaggressions, fights, and even a break up. Sounding familiar? “There is horrible sadness and pain coming, and we’re inviting it,” says Gretchen, in one of the best lines of the season. Moving in is the beginning of a new stage in their relationship, but it also sets in motion its end. Whereas Hollywood romantic comedies usually end in optimism, the drawn-out serial format of television means that shows are able to explore the uncertain and, sometimes, unhappy middle. There is almost definitely horrible sadness and pain coming, and TV invites it.

The second season of You’re the Worst airs tonight on FX and begins with our romantic couple now cohabiting, though not in any conventional way. Drinking martinis in their living room way past any reasonable bedtime, Gretchen and Jimmy are both exhausted after weeks of relentlessly going hard, yet neither is quite yet willing to relinquish the lifestyle of pre-Bleach Kurt Cobain. When Gretchen admits burnout to her recently divorced best friend Lindsay, she’s told not to dial down her intense lifestyle. “You do butt stuff with your boyfriend tonight,” Lindsay urges her, “for all of us who let love die by becoming ordinary.” The equally tired Jimmy is also doing it for the sake of those ordinary people, so that when Gretchen comes home dressed in BDSM gear, he suggests that they “add cocaine to the butt stuff.” Both are so afraid of settling into habitual banality, and the season two premiere continues to escalate in harder and trendier drugs. And why shouldn’t they be scared? Confronting and maintaining the everyday stuff is finally what’s hard about a relationship. Even butt stuff gets old. Because sex preceded romance for Gretchen and Jimmy, sex can’t really be the answer to their relationship problems.